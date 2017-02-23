UAE hotels see revenue, room rate declines in January

Occupancy levels rise marginally, boosted by strong performance in smaller emirates of Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah

By Staff writer
  • Thursday, 23 February 2017 7:51 PM
(KARIM SAHIB/AFP/Getty Images)

(KARIM SAHIB/AFP/Getty Images)

Hotels in the UAE saw revenue and room rates drop during January but occupancy levels were boosted by strong performance in the smaller emirates of Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah, according to latest data from analysts STR.

Average daily rates (ADR) across the UAE hospitality market fell by 8 percent last month to AED711.80 while revenue per available room (RevPAR) decreased by 7.5 percent to AED577.09, STR said.

Demand (up 5.8 percent) outpaced supply (5.3 percent), leading to moderate occupancy growth of 0.5 percent to 81.1 percent.

Most of the occupancy growth for January occurred in smaller markets like Fujairah (up 7.2 percent), Ras Al Khaimah (up 10.1 percent) and Sharjah (up 5.5 percent).

STR said Abu Dhabi reported a 1.5 percent decline, and Dubai posted nearly flat performance.

Jumeirah Palm and beaches, a submarket within Dubai, posted the highest occupancy growth (up 5.8 percent), although ADR declined marginally by 0.2 percdent). As a result of strong supply growth, especially in the midscale segment, ADR declined across most emirates markets in January.

Regionally, occupancy across hotels operating in the Middle East declined by 2.7 percent to 68.4 percent while ADR fell 8.4 percent to $177.81 and RevPAR slumped by 11 percent to $121.62, STR added.

Related:

Stories

Dubai says 14.9m tourists visit during 2016, up 5%

Saudi Arabia set to add record number of hotel rooms in 2017

Oman tourism sector forecast to add $785m to GDP by 2026

Abu Dhabi hotels attract record 4.4m guests in 2016

MidEast hotels hit by sharp revenue declines in 2016

Galleries
8 'halal' holiday destinations to visit in 2017

8 'halal' holiday destinations to visit in 2017

Inside Jumeirah at Etihad Towers, Abu Dhabi

Inside Jumeirah at Etihad Towers, Abu Dhabi

Top business hotels in Jeddah

Top business hotels in Jeddah

Companies

STR Global

Also in Travel & Hospitality

New app to help UAE hotels save $30,000 a year

Anantara brings a little bit of Thailand to the GCC

Also in UAE

Boxers Manny Pacquiao, Amir Khan in talks for UAE clash

Dubai's self-flying drone taxi in action

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Saudi Arabia »

Fahd Al Rasheed  Loujain Al Hathloul  Hosam Zowawi  Fahad Albutairi  Ayman Hariri 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Checking in to Africa's hospitality revolution

Checking in to Africa's hospitality revolution

With the African population soaring by 30 million people a year...

Arabs flee Gulf heat for Alpine idyll, despite talk of veil ban

Arabs flee Gulf heat for Alpine idyll, despite talk of veil ban

Zell am See's high mountains, dense forests and crystal-clear...

Park life: Is the UAE ready for a rollercoaster ride?

Park life: Is the UAE ready for a rollercoaster ride?

How the UAE's many new theme park projects will be able to co...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking