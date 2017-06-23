UAE inks deal to build wall around Aden Int'l Airport

Agreement is part of phase 2 of redevelopment project as UAE supports Yemeni-liberated governorates

By Staff writer
  • Friday, 23 June 2017 12:52 AM
Yemeni workers unload boxes of relief aid from a Saudi military plane at Aden's international airport in Yemen's second city of Aden last year. (Getty Images)

The UAE has signed an agreement to build a protection wall and external gates for the Aden International Airport, as part of the second phase of a redevelopment project.

The agreement is in line with the continuous support provided by the UAE to Yemeni-liberated governorates in various sectors, state news agency WAM reported.

The agreement, which was signed in Aden, is related to building an external protection wall for the Aden International Airport, as well as installing external gates, and performing a comprehensive maintenance of the internal and external facilities of the airport, it added.

Tarek Abdu Ali, director of the Aden International Airport, said that the signing of the agreement follows the completion of the first phase of the project, which included maintenance of the observation tower, building the corridors and internal halls, as well as providing the airport with modern equipment and fire-fighting vehicles.

Mohamed Nasr Shazly, the governorate’s Under-Secretary, praised the UAE’s efforts in Aden in restore basic services and rebuilding the Aden airport.

The UAE is making huge efforts to restore the Aden International Airport so that it can operate normally, WAM added.

