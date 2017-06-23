UAE Islamic bank adds extra security to cheques

Emirates Islamic says it will introduce blockchain technology into cheques as fraud prevention measure

By Staff writer
  • Friday, 23 June 2017 10:15 AM

Emirates Islamic has announced that it will introduce blockchain technology into its cheques as a fraud prevention measure.

Termed Cheque Chain, Emirates Islamic said it is the first Islamic bank in UAE to undertake this initiative to enhance security in the popular payment method.

Emirates Islamic will issue new cheque books carrying a unique QR (Quick Response) code on every leaf, along with a string of 20 random characters.

A second phase of the Cheque Chain project will see the bank have each cheque leaf registered on the bank’s block chain platform enabling it to validate the authenticity of the cheque at source.

“Blockchain has the potential to significantly increase security and protection in banking transactions and we are delighted to be among the first in the UAE to utilise this new technology,” said Suhail Bin Tarraf, chief operating officer, Emirates Islamic.

“We anticipate that Cheque Chain will dramatically reduce cheque frauds in this market helping us provide our customers greater peace of mind and security.”

He added: “Emirates Islamic is making deeper investments in digital technologies to enhance and improve the banking experience, as part of our commitment to support the vision of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai in making Dubai the global capital of Islamic economy.

"We are confident that our efforts will be well received by our customers and partners.”

