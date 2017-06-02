UAE launches free mobile breast cancer clinics

|Home
Breast cancer screening campaign for all UAE women citizens and residents started by health chiefs
The UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention has launched a free-of-charge early breast cancer screening campaign for all UAE women citizens and residents.
The healthcare initiative, which started this week and runs across the UAE until next month, aims to increase the overall survival rate of people with the disease, a statement said.
Mobile clinics equipped with mammography technology will be deployed in several shopping centres in the Northern Emirates, where a dedicated platform will also be set up to receive applications and reach out to larger number of women.
The campaign is within the framework of the move to declare 2017 as the ‘Year of Giving’ by Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, the statement added.
Among the campaign’s objectives include raising public awareness, educating the residents on the importance of early detection of breast cancer, identifying preventive measures and infection risks and highlighting the importance of detection, diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation.
The campaign ran last week in Dubai and it will move to Sharjah, Ajman, Umm al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah until June 15.
