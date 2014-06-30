UAE law firm opens office in Bahrain

Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Al Tamimi now has presence in all six GCC nations, adds to recent office launches in Oman, Erbil
Al Tamimi & Company has opened an office in Bahrain, giving the Dubai-based legal firm a presence in all six GCC countries.
Based in Bahrain Financial Harbour, the new office will be led by Foutoun Hajjar, a solicitor and barrister with nine years of experience working in the Gulf country.
“With global businesses choosing cities like Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Manama and Doha as their regional headquarters, we are supporting those decisions by providing the full range of contentious and non-contentious corporate legal services on the ground across all the major markets,” said Husam Hourani, Al Tamimi’s managing partner.
“Our lawyers know these local markets very well, and they have the specialist skills and experience needed to support our clients’ needs.”
Al Tamimi currently has nine offices in the GCC, as well as having a presence in Jordan and Iraq. It employs 290 fee-earning lawyers.
It launched an office in Oman in October 2013, in addition to an office in Erbil in the same month.
