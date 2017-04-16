UAE likely to introduce excise tax in 2017, says expert

Ministry will hold workshop in May to give details of taxes on tobacco products as well as carbonated and energy drinks

By Parag Deulgaonkar
  • Sunday, 16 April 2017 10:47 AM

The UAE is likely to introduce excise tax from this year with rates ranging from 50 percent and 100 percent on certain goods, according to a global tax consultancy.

The taxes are part of the GCC unified treaties for value-added tax (VAT) and Excise Tax, which were approved in June last year.

In its Fiscal Balance Program 2020 report, published in December, Saudi Arabia said it will impose a 50 percent tax on soft drinks and a 100 percent tax on tobacco and energy drinks from Q2 2017.

Nadine Bassil, PwC Indirect Tax, Director, told Arabian Business the excise tax is expected to be introduced in the UAE this year.

“The rates are yet to be determined, but are anticipated to vary between 50 percent and 100 percent on the excisable goods,” she said.

The UAE Ministry of Finance declined to comment on tax rates, list of taxable goods and implementation date.

However, the ministry will hold two workshops – one each in Abu Dhabi and Dubai – in May that will try to explain to businesses involved in the import, production and sale of tobacco products, carbonated drinks and energy drinks the rules of the new excise tax system.

In a report, issued last year, the US-UAE Business Council said GCC states have turned to excise taxes because they double as a tool to achieve social change.

All GCC states have high levels of smoking and residents suffer from high rates of obesity, diabetes and associated illnesses, it said, adding excise taxes on tobacco and sugary beverages will incentivise citizens to adopt healthier lifestyles as well as procure revenue for state coffers.

Bassil said the introduction of excise tax will certainly impact the pricing of the excisable goods.

“The impact on businesses and the market will depend on the design features of the excise tax system, particularly the tax rates applied, the tax base and other factors.”

Asked if companies will absorb the cost or pass it on to the customers, Bassil said businesses will need to look at the potential impact of the excise tax on consumption/demand and decide on their pricing strategy, especially for businesses operating in particularly competitive industries.

Related:

Stories

Exclusive: Dubai Duty Free expects products to be VAT exempted

VAT to hit off-plan property sales in UAE

Top UAE law firm sets up tax unit ahead of VAT launch

UAE to impose 500% penalty for VAT evaders - ministry

Companies in UAE can register for VAT from October, says finance ministry

Also in Retail

Dubai Economy resolves 92,000 consumer complaints

Dubai mall operator says Oman investments to rise by $1.3bn

Also in UAE

VAT may impact cash flow of UAE companies: tax consultant

Last-minute getaways for the long Isra'a Wal Miraj weekend

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

Posted by: Expat Ali Sunday, 16 April 2017 1:56 PM[UAE] - uae

As with all taxes it will be passed on to the end consumer. I think under the current economic business climate, very few businesses could afford to absorb this tax.

Reply to this comment.

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Egypt »

Jawad Nabulsi  Hossam Bahgat  Lina Attalah  Radwa Rostom  Mohamed El Dahshan 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Focus: 'Amazon did not come to the region for Souq.com alone'

Focus: 'Amazon did not come to the region for Souq.com alone'

E-commerce experts say retailers will have to up their game following...

5
Saudis tighten their belts for Eid in age of austerity

Saudis tighten their belts for Eid in age of austerity

Gov't cuts, which began late in 2015, are now rippling through...

New Saudi snow city tests kingdom's capacity for fun

New Saudi snow city tests kingdom's capacity for fun

Mixed-gender attraction is a rare opportunity for Saudis of all...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking