UAE may introduce community service for traffic offenders

Punishment is for arrogant drivers who commit serious violations.

By Neil Halligan
  • Tuesday, 8 July 2014 11:18 AM

UAE Federal Traffic Council is considering the introduction of community service for traffic offenders as an alternative punishment for serious violations.

The punishment would take the form of doing community service in mosques, beaches and elderly homes, as well as cleaning public places like cemeteries. The period of work would be between 20 and 240 hours.

Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations of Dubai Police, Major-General Mohammed Saif Al Zafin, told the Khaleej Times that the violations suggested for community service included overtaking by heavy trucks, racing, tinting window glasses over the limit, driving without a licence, reckless driving and exceeding the speed limit by 60kmph.

Al Zafin said the punishment is for arrogant drivers who commit serious violations.

The Federal Traffic Council is also studying a proposal for unifying the car number plates’ codes and other related matters.

