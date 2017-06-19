UAE minister says Qatar's isolation could last 'years'

Foreign minister says Qatar must abandon its support for 'extremist Islamists' before solution can be brokered

By AFP
  • Monday, 19 June 2017 2:42 PM
UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash. (ITP Images)

UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash. (ITP Images)

Qatar's diplomatic isolation could "last years", a United Arab Emirates minister said Monday, accusing the Gulf state of "supporting jihadists".

"We do not want to escalate, we want to isolate," state minister for foreign affairs Anwar Gargash told journalists during a visit to Paris.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain broke off relations with Qatar two weeks ago and have closed land and sea borders and imposed severe restrictions on airspace.

The minister said Qatar's rivals were "betting on time", but said a solution could not be brokered until it abandoned its support for "extremist Islamists".

"They have built a sophisticated podium for jihadism and Islamic extremism, we have a golden opportunity to break this support," the minister said.

He called for countries like the United States, France, Germany and Britain to help monitor any agreement reached with Qatar to ensure they are not cooperating with jihadists.

"They have the diplomatic clout and technical know-how," the minister added.

The crisis has raised major concerns over instability in the region.

Related:

Stories

Businesses begin to feel the heat of Qatar's isolation

UN agency says to broker talks over Gulf-Qatar air rights

Bahrain says Qatari sympathiser detained

UAE follows Saudi Arabia, Bahrain by banning Qatari broadcaster

Qatar said to have prosecuted five men on US terrorism list

Galleries
Revealed: Gulf countries among safest in the world for tourists

Revealed: Gulf countries among safest in the world for tourists

Companies

UAE Ministry of Foreign Trade

Also in Politics & Economics

Iraqi PM visits Saudi Arabia at time of Gulf turmoil

Bomb attack kills policeman in Bahrain: ministry

Also in UAE

Dubai's GEMS Education could fetch IPO valuation of $4bn

Goldilocks inks deal to raise Dana Gas stake to 5%

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from UAE »

Khaldoon Al Mubarak  Noura Al Kaabi  Ahmad Belhoul  Mariam Al Mansouri  Adeeb Al Balushi 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Businesses begin to feel the heat of Qatar's isolation

Businesses begin to feel the heat of Qatar's isolation

Commercial costs are rising and banks are pulling money out of...

The UAE is becoming more comfortable telling the world what it is thinking

The UAE is becoming more comfortable telling the world what it is thinking

The story of the country over the past 10 years helps explain...

Record number of GCC residents expected to make Queen's Birthday honours list

Record number of GCC residents expected to make Queen's Birthday honours list

You don’t have to be British to be recognised by Queen Elizabeth...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking