UAE motorists warned as NCMS forecasts weekend dust cloud

National Centre of Meteorology and Seismology urges drivers to be cautious, reduce speed

By Staff writer
  • Thursday, 25 May 2017 1:58 PM
(Bassem Zein/AFP/Getty Images)

Motorists in the UAE have been warned about possible dust clouds affecting driving conditions over the weekend.

The National Centre of Meteorology and Seismology (NCMS) has urged motorists to be cautious, reduce speed and leave enough distance between vehicles because of a possible dust storm caused by winds.

In a statement on Thursday, the NMCS said that the weather will be fair in general, and partly cloudy at times over the next two days.

It added that moderate winds will become fresh by afternoon causing blowing dust and sand especially over western and exposed areas.

The relative humidity is likely to increase during Thursday night and early Friday morning over some coastal areas, especially in the north, with a chance of mist/fog formation.

Seas will be moderate at first becoming rough by afternoon in Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Sea of Oman, the statement added.

Friday and Saturday's conditions are likely to remain similar, it noted.

