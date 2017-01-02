UAE moves up global list for expats who want successful career

UAE now ranks as fourth best destination in the world while expats also earn more than global average

By Staff writer
  • Monday, 2 January 2017 2:06 PM

The UAE has moved up a global list of the best destinations for expats to enjoy a successful career while Bahrain is also in the world's top 10 places to move to.

The UAE now ranks as the fourth best destination after moving up two places on 2015 in the new data released by HSBC.

Bahrain, ranked 10th, fell three places compared to last year's list, while the ranking was topped by Switzerland, Germany and Sweden.

The new data examines the views of people towards their host countries across eight categories - chances to acquire new skills; work-life balance; work culture; career progression; fulfilling work; benefits packages; and earnings prospects.

The UAE improved across all eight indicators in comparison to the views of expats in 2015, indicating the continually improving work environment for people in the country, HSBC said. 

Among the primary reasons expats highlighted the UAE as one of the top international career destinations was for its earnings prospects (ranked 3rd), and the benefits packages offered by employers (5th).

The former, in particular, is an area that the UAE is consistently recognised for, with average salaries being 14 percent higher than the global average.

Nearly two-thirds of expats in the country (65 percent) said that they earn more than in their home country - only Switzerland (75 percent) and Qatar (66 percent) had a higher proportion of people that associated with this view. 

HSBC added that the Middle East and Africa region led the way for employee benefits with Saudi Arabia (95 percent), Egypt (94 percent), Oman (94 percent), Kenya (93 percent), and the UAE (93 percent) making up the top five countries where the highest proportion of expats say they receive benefits as part of their employment packages.

Kunal Malani, head of customer value management, MENA, Retail Banking and Wealth Management, HSBC Middle East, said: “Through the results of the research, it’s not surprising to see that the UAE continues to be rated highly globally for the financial benefits it offers.

"This has been one of the cornerstones of why people seek career opportunities here and it is indicative of the success of the government’s focus on diversification, which has resulted in the creation of an internationally recognised and sought after working environment with world-class infrastructure and services. Given these advantages, expats moving to and living in the UAE should look to make the best of their lives abroad.”

The UAE also ranked among the top ten (8th) in terms of career progression, with over half (54 percent) of expats recognising this to be the case since they moved from their home countries.

The HSBC report said that while the UAE was much closer to the global average when it came to work-life balance (24th), it rated highly for work culture (11th).

The report said expats living in Switzerland earn an average salary of $188,275 a year, the highest in the world and almost twice the global average. Hong Kong, India and Singapore were ranked second, third and fourth while China rounded out the top five.

Hong Kong and Singapore topped the ranking for career development with 68 percent and 62 percent respectively of respondents agreeing that these were good places to improve their careers.

Related:

Stories

Great escape? The UAE expat's dilemma

UAE still lures career-minded expats despite rising costs, says HSBC

Bahrain beats the UAE to be named top MidEast expat destination

Qatar, UAE named best countries for expat women to earn more

Oman plans to cut red tape for expats changing jobs

Galleries
Revealed: Top 10 most expensive cities for expats

Revealed: Top 10 most expensive cities for expats

Companies

HSBC

Also in Banking & Finance

Saudi's Yamama Cement secures $266m funds for new plant

Dubai's DP World mulling plans to set up Egyptian dry port

Also in UAE

In pictures: Sheikh Mohammed launches new waterfront destination 'Dubai Harbour'

27 tonnes of waste collected from Dubai's NYE celebrations

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
Deal-making to drive 2017 Middle Eastern banking fee bonanza

Deal-making to drive 2017 Middle Eastern banking fee bonanza

Fees from the Middle East reached $581m during the first nine...

Accounting meets religion in challenge for Islamic banks

Accounting meets religion in challenge for Islamic banks

Reconciling accounting standards and religious principles is...

Banking on reforms in Kuwait

Banking on reforms in Kuwait

As Kuwait stares down its first deficit in 20 years, the Gulf...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking