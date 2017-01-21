UAE named among global big hitters for attracting and retaining talent

The UAE now leads the Western Asia and North Africa region in developing, attracting and retaining talent, according to a new report.

The UAE was ranked 19th globally out of 118 countries in the Global Talent Competitiveness Index (GTCI) 2017 released by Adecco Middle East.

Switzerland topped the global rankings, followed by Singapore and the United Kingdom.

The 2017 survey confirmed that the UAE performed best in the region, which includes Arab countries from across North Africa, Western Asia, and Turkey.

It said that based on its GDP per capita and population size, Qatar is the UAE’s closest competitor, in 21st place globally.

Romain Liot, managing director of Adecco Middle East, said: “The UAE has consistently performed well, but has never broken the top 20, until now. Its position in this year’s GTCI report is both recognition and confirmation of the fact that the vision of the country’s leadership – to build a knowledge-based economy – is taking hold.”

Six pillars define each country’s performance in the report and the UAE is ranked 4th overall in the ‘Attract’ pillar, which highlights the country’s ability to lure valuable resources from abroad including investments and highly skilled migrants.

Since the launch of the GTCI report in 2013, the UAE has made the biggest leap in the attraction of talent, moving from 37th to 4th position in four years.

It is also ranked 10th in the world for placing female executives in the workforce but the survey also highlights gender earnings disparity and the difficulties women of this region face in high-powered jobs.

In the ‘Retain’ pillar – quality of life being one of the main components – and ‘Enable’, the UAE ranked highly but the pillars where the UAE’s performance was less favourable were in the ‘Grow’ and ‘Global Knowledge Skills’ pillars.

The survey also showed that the UAE is focused on removing barriers from those with underprivileged backgrounds, women and older people.

Adecco said the UAE focuses on using technology to bridge ongoing inequality in the workforce, from helping female executives have long dynamic careers, to exploring the need for public-private sector partnerships.

Top 20 ranking countries according to the GTCI 2017 Survey:

1. Switzerland

2. Singapore

3. United Kingdom

4. United States of America

5. Sweden

6. Australia

7. Luxembourg

8. Denmark

9. Finland

10. Norway

11. Netherlands

12. Ireland

13. Canada

14. New Zealand

15. Iceland

16. Belgium

17. Germany

18. Austria

19. United Arab Emirates

20. Estonia