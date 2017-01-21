UAE named among global big hitters for attracting and retaining talent

Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Global Talent Competitiveness Index 2017 says the UAE now leads the Western Asia and North Africa region, ahead of Qatar
The UAE now leads the Western Asia and North Africa region in developing, attracting and retaining talent, according to a new report.
The UAE was ranked 19th globally out of 118 countries in the Global Talent Competitiveness Index (GTCI) 2017 released by Adecco Middle East.
Switzerland topped the global rankings, followed by Singapore and the United Kingdom.
The 2017 survey confirmed that the UAE performed best in the region, which includes Arab countries from across North Africa, Western Asia, and Turkey.
It said that based on its GDP per capita and population size, Qatar is the UAE’s closest competitor, in 21st place globally.
Romain Liot, managing director of Adecco Middle East, said: “The UAE has consistently performed well, but has never broken the top 20, until now. Its position in this year’s GTCI report is both recognition and confirmation of the fact that the vision of the country’s leadership – to build a knowledge-based economy – is taking hold.”
Six pillars define each country’s performance in the report and the UAE is ranked 4th overall in the ‘Attract’ pillar, which highlights the country’s ability to lure valuable resources from abroad including investments and highly skilled migrants.
Since the launch of the GTCI report in 2013, the UAE has made the biggest leap in the attraction of talent, moving from 37th to 4th position in four years.
It is also ranked 10th in the world for placing female executives in the workforce but the survey also highlights gender earnings disparity and the difficulties women of this region face in high-powered jobs.
In the ‘Retain’ pillar – quality of life being one of the main components – and ‘Enable’, the UAE ranked highly but the pillars where the UAE’s performance was less favourable were in the ‘Grow’ and ‘Global Knowledge Skills’ pillars.
The survey also showed that the UAE is focused on removing barriers from those with underprivileged backgrounds, women and older people.
Adecco said the UAE focuses on using technology to bridge ongoing inequality in the workforce, from helping female executives have long dynamic careers, to exploring the need for public-private sector partnerships.
Top 20 ranking countries according to the GTCI 2017 Survey:
1. Switzerland
2. Singapore
3. United Kingdom
4. United States of America
5. Sweden
6. Australia
7. Luxembourg
8. Denmark
9. Finland
10. Norway
11. Netherlands
12. Ireland
13. Canada
14. New Zealand
15. Iceland
16. Belgium
17. Germany
18. Austria
19. United Arab Emirates
20. Estonia
there is no way on earth that sales will reach 70bn USD on this website. ever. moreMonday, 16 January 2017 7:55 AM - One Guy
This is a welcome addition.
However, in my experience the Careem Kids drivers all too often do not have the seat pre-installed upon arrival... more
Elderly out of touch clerics making rulings to potentially close (or severely restrict) cinemas and public singing to a population of 31 Million, 16 million... moreTuesday, 17 January 2017 1:08 PM - Fentoni
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
In many professional organizations, workload analysis is one of the most closely monitored metrics. There is nothing nebulous about workload analysis and... moreWednesday, 11 January 2017 1:10 PM - Srinivas R
there is no way on earth that sales will reach 70bn USD on this website. ever. moreMonday, 16 January 2017 7:55 AM - One Guy
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules