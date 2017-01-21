UAE named among global big hitters for attracting and retaining talent

Global Talent Competitiveness Index 2017 says the UAE now leads the Western Asia and North Africa region, ahead of Qatar

By Staff writer
  • Saturday, 21 January 2017 11:10 AM

The UAE now leads the Western Asia and North Africa region in developing, attracting and retaining talent, according to a new report.

The UAE was ranked 19th globally out of 118 countries in the Global Talent Competitiveness Index (GTCI) 2017 released by Adecco Middle East.

Switzerland topped the global rankings, followed by Singapore and the United Kingdom.

The 2017 survey confirmed that the UAE performed best in the region, which includes Arab countries from across North Africa, Western Asia, and Turkey.

It said that based on its GDP per capita and population size, Qatar is the UAE’s closest competitor, in 21st place globally.

Romain Liot, managing director of Adecco Middle East, said: “The UAE has consistently performed well, but has never broken the top 20, until now. Its position in this year’s GTCI report is both recognition and confirmation of the fact that the vision of the country’s leadership – to build a knowledge-based economy – is taking hold.”

Six pillars define each country’s performance in the report and the UAE is ranked 4th overall in the ‘Attract’ pillar, which highlights the country’s ability to lure valuable resources from abroad including investments and highly skilled migrants.

Since the launch of the GTCI report in 2013, the UAE has made the biggest leap in the attraction of talent, moving from 37th to 4th position in four years.

It is also ranked 10th in the world for placing female executives in the workforce but the survey also highlights gender earnings disparity and the difficulties women of this region face in high-powered jobs.

In the ‘Retain’ pillar – quality of life being one of the main components – and ‘Enable’, the UAE ranked highly but the pillars where the UAE’s performance was less favourable were in the ‘Grow’ and ‘Global Knowledge Skills’ pillars.

The survey also showed that the UAE is focused on removing barriers from those with underprivileged backgrounds, women and older people. 

Adecco said the UAE focuses on using technology to bridge ongoing inequality in the workforce, from helping female executives have long dynamic careers, to exploring the need for public-private sector partnerships.

Top 20 ranking countries according to the GTCI 2017 Survey:

1. Switzerland

2. Singapore

3. United Kingdom

4. United States of America

5. Sweden

6. Australia

7. Luxembourg

8. Denmark

9. Finland

10. Norway

11. Netherlands

12. Ireland

13. Canada

14. New Zealand

15. Iceland

16. Belgium

17. Germany

18. Austria

19. United Arab Emirates

20. Estonia

Related:

Stories

UAE moves up global list for expats who want successful career

UAE still lures career-minded expats despite rising costs, says HSBC

Oil slump prompts Gulf states to take shine off cushy government jobs

Why UAE expats want more from a skilled economy

Galleries
5 most-searched Dubai areas to buy studio apartments

5 most-searched Dubai areas to buy studio apartments

REVEALED: 50 Richest Indians in the GCC 2016

REVEALED: 50 Richest Indians in the GCC 2016

Also in Jobs

UAE's FNC to discuss 'limiting' jobs for unskilled expat workers

Ride-hailing apps helping to drive economic, social change in Saudi Arabia

Also in UAE

Dubai's DEWA invites bids for phase 4 of giant solar park

DIFC Authority hires ex-Emaar Malls exec as new CFO

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Saudi Arabia »

Fahd Al Rasheed  Loujain Al Hathloul  Hosam Zowawi  Fahad Albutairi  Ayman Hariri 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Oil slump prompts Gulf states to take shine off cushy government jobs

Oil slump prompts Gulf states to take shine off cushy government jobs

High-paying public sector jobs that demand little of workers...

How an exodus of professional workers is reshaping Qatar

How an exodus of professional workers is reshaping Qatar

Many of the foreign workers who make up the bulk of the 2.5m...

Saudi Arabia puts focus on jobs firmly at heart of reforms

Saudi Arabia puts focus on jobs firmly at heart of reforms

Gulf kingdom plans to spend billions of riyals on technical training...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking