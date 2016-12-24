UAE opens world's first school to teach Arab falconry traditions

Mohammed bin Zayed Falconry and Desert Physiognomy School, the first institution in the world to teach original Arab falconry traditions, rules and ethics, has been officially inaugurated in Al Ain City.

Named after Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, the project was launched in 2014 to educate future generations about deep-rooted heritage and history of the UAE and the wider Arabian Peninsula.

The school seeks to increase awareness of the value of falconry as an art and asset of the common human heritage, said Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Western Region and president of the Emirates Falconers’ Club in comments published by news agency WAM.

The inauguration, marked by welcoming the first batch of students to the new school, is a "historic event" and a "proud addition" to the UAE’s achievements, added Majed Ali Al Mansouri, executive director of Emirates Falconers’ Club.

"The opening of the school, purpose-built according to the world’s highest standards and specifications, is part of what the UAE continues to offer to the world. Soon, it will be an educational lighthouse for all types of heritage," he said.

Theoretical lessons and practical training will be given in the open in the desert using state-of-the-art educational tools and methods to underline the school’s commitment to the authentic traditions and rules of Arab falconry and physiognomy, Al Mansouri added.

Last year, the UAE chose a falcon design for its Pavilion for Dubai World Expo 2020. The design will be inspired by a falcon in flight and will represent the UAE to the 25 million visitors and participants from over 180 nations who are expected to visit the Expo from October 2020 to April 2021.

