UAE predicts 90% driverless cars, 20% solar power by 2035

Nearly 20 percent of households in the world will run on solar power, 90 percent of vehicles on road will be electric, self-driving cars by 2035 and the first Hyperloop will be ready by 2020.

These are some of the predictions made by the UAE in its The State of the Future report, released at Davos on Wednesday.

The UAE, in fact, is on the forefront in the region with Dubai currently working on $13.63 billion (AED50 billion) Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, testing driverless cars in Downtown Dubai and having a Hyperloop connection between Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Released by Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, minister of cabinet affairs and the future, vice chairman and managing director of the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), the report, prepared in collaboration with 21 global experts, includes 112 predictions for sectors such as energy, transport, and space over the span of next 40 years.

The report expects electricity generated from renewable sources to be greater than the current combined demand of China, India, and Brazil - the world’s most populous countries. In fact, it says 15 percent to 20 percent of households will run on solar energy by 2025, while electric, driverless cars will make up 90 percent of vehicles by 2035.

In the water sector, the report predicts a new technology to determine contamination level in water by tracking the movements of fish by 2022. However, it believes sea ice would vanish completely from the Arctic Ocean as early as 2040.

On the technology side, the “future” report says augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) industry will a whopping $150 billion market by 2020 with use of artificial intelligence (AI) in daily life will lead to machines committing a “majority of crimes by the year 2040”.

The report predicts AI will play a major role on company boards, taking many of their financial decisions by 2042.

In the health sector, the UAE report forecasts a saliva test, costing $20, being able to detect tumour, while in the education sector, it expects advances in chemistry to allow use of drugs and similar methods to alter/ improve students’ minds to optimise their brains for learning by 2030.

In the transport sector, the report expects the world’s first Hyperloop likely to be in place by 2020 with personal ownership of cars to be a “thing of the past” (at least in America) by 2025. Shared cars will become a public utility service by 2040.

It further adds that hypersonic airliners - cruising speed of 6,100 kiometres per hour - and “excellent fuel efficiency” will enter widespread commercial use by 2030.

In the space sector, the UAE report predicts the first self-sufficient colonies on the Moon and Mars by 2045.

In 2015, the UAE unveiled the blueprints for the first Arab mission to Mars and approved the final designs of its Mars Hope probe in November 2016, scheduled to reach the Red Planet in 2021.