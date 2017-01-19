UAE predicts 90% driverless cars, 20% solar power by 2035

New State of Future report also forecasts hypersonic planes to cruise at 6,100km per hour by 2030

By Parag Deulgaonkar
  • Thursday, 19 January 2017 1:59 PM

Nearly 20 percent of households in the world will run on solar power, 90 percent of vehicles on road will be electric, self-driving cars by 2035 and the first Hyperloop will be ready by 2020.

These are some of the predictions made by the UAE in its The State of the Future report, released at Davos on Wednesday.

The UAE, in fact, is on the forefront in the region with Dubai currently working on $13.63 billion (AED50 billion) Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, testing driverless cars in Downtown Dubai and having a Hyperloop connection between Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Released by Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, minister of cabinet affairs and the future, vice chairman and managing director of the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), the report, prepared in collaboration with 21 global experts, includes 112 predictions for sectors such as energy, transport, and space over the span of next 40 years.

The report expects electricity generated from renewable sources to be greater than the current combined demand of China, India, and Brazil - the world’s most populous countries.  In fact, it says 15 percent to 20 percent of households will run on solar energy by 2025, while electric, driverless cars will make up 90 percent of vehicles by 2035.

In the water sector, the report predicts a new technology to determine contamination level in water by tracking the movements of fish by 2022. However, it believes sea ice would vanish completely from the Arctic Ocean as early as 2040.

On the technology side, the “future” report says augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) industry will a whopping $150 billion market by 2020 with use of artificial intelligence (AI) in daily life will lead to machines committing a “majority of crimes by the year 2040”.

The report predicts AI will play a major role on company boards, taking many of their financial decisions by 2042.

In the health sector, the UAE report forecasts a saliva test, costing $20, being able to detect tumour, while in the education sector, it expects advances in chemistry to allow use of drugs and similar methods to alter/ improve students’ minds to optimise their brains for learning by 2030.

In the transport sector, the report expects the world’s first Hyperloop likely to be in place by 2020 with personal ownership of cars to be a “thing of the past” (at least in America) by 2025. Shared cars will become a public utility service by 2040.

It further adds that hypersonic airliners - cruising speed of 6,100 kiometres per hour - and “excellent fuel efficiency” will enter widespread commercial use by 2030.

In the space sector, the UAE report predicts the first self-sufficient colonies on the Moon and Mars by 2045.

In 2015, the UAE unveiled the blueprints for the first Arab mission to Mars and approved the final designs of its Mars Hope probe in November 2016, scheduled to reach the Red Planet in 2021.

Related:

Stories

New driverless car technology to be tested in the UAE

UAE ministry pledges to 3D-print all its buildings

Dubai eyes plan to cut hospital ER visits by 30% by 2027

UAE set to issue new regulations to cover electric vehicles

Galleries
In pictures: Driverless car trial in Downtown Dubai

In pictures: Driverless car trial in Downtown Dubai

Also in Technology

Fingerprint policy pushes Saudi's Mobily into Q4 loss

In pictures: Latest robots on display at Robodex Trade Show

Also in UAE

Taliban seeks to reassure UAE over Afghanistan terror attack

Etihad set to launch double daily service to Düsseldorf

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Kuwait »

Bader Al Kharafi  Ahmed Shihab-Eldin  Ghosson Al Khaled  Mishaery Al Afasy 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Inside Google's brave new world

Inside Google's brave new world

The $500bn technology giant is extending its reach into hardware...

Under attack: how to beat the hackers

Under attack: how to beat the hackers

The smarter technology gets the more opportunities there are...

After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

Los Angeles-based Hyperloop One may have struck a deal this month...

1
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking