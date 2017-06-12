UAE president orders early salary payment for Eid

Dubai gov’t employees will receive their salaries on June 15

By Staff writer
  • Monday, 12 June 2017 3:12 PM
Emirati President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed al-Nahayan. (Eric Feferberg/AFP/Getty Images)

UAE President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan has ordered payment of salaries of all federal government department employees by June 20, state news agency WAM said.

The order will also benefit pensioners and citizens who are eligible for social assistance to meet their needs and requirements in the run up to Eid Al Fitr.

On Sunday, Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum ordered government departments to pay salaries in advance.

Government employees will receive their salaries on June 15, ten days ahead of Eid, according to WAM.

