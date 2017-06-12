UAE president orders early salary payment for Eid

- 1. Qatar ready to understand Gulf neighbours' concerns, says Kuwait
- 2. Gulf crisis threatens Qatar Airways transit business: experts
- 3. Dubai off-plan property sales soar in first 5 months
- 4. Saudi's defence minister, Tillerson discuss how to block terror financing
- 5. Gulf crisis: How long can Qatar remain isolated?
