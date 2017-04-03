UAE radio stations relaunched after closure

Abu Dhabi Media has announced the official launch of Radio 1 and Radio 2, the stations that went off air last year after being closed by Gulf News Broadcasting.

The stations are now part of the Abu Dhabi Radio Network, bringing the total number of stations under its umbrella to eight.

It was reported last year that Abu Dhabi Media had reclaimed the licence amid a dispute over the frequency licences.

The new launch, which brings ADM’s number of brands up to 27, underscores the corporation’s plans to expand its English-language radio stations, it said in a statement.

Radio 1 launched on 100.5 FM in Abu Dhabi and on 104.41 FM in Dubai while Radio 2 started airing on 106FM in Abu Dhabi and on 99.3 FM in Dubai.

Abu Dhabi Media revealed that Radio 1 has been transformed to specialise in delivering music content that targets 18-30 year olds while Radio 2 will broadcast content catering to 30-45 year olds, who are interested in music and hits from the 1980s and 1990s.

Mohamed Ebraheem Al Mahmood, chairman and managing director at Abu Dhabi Media said: “The official launch of Radio 1 and Radio 2 under Abu Dhabi Media underscores our strategic efforts to create tangible change in media content at Abu Dhabi Media, and diversify the media brands under its umbrella.

“The addition of Radio 1 and Radio 2 reaffirms our continuous commitment to enhancing Abu Dhabi Media as a comprehensive and diverse media platform. It also highlights our ongoing efforts to further advance the media sector in the UAE and the region by supporting all traditional and modern media.”

Dr Ali bin Tamim, director general, Abu Dhabi Media added: "Radio 1 and Radio 2 represent a new phase in Abu Dhabi Media’s journey aimed at reaching a more diverse radio audience with a new cultural perspective that imitates the lifestyle of listeners, seeking to provide content that is compatible with their interests taking into account age range and varied cultural backgrounds.”

Both stations offer six main programs that will air around the clock.

Abu Dhabi Radio Network covers all emirates across the UAE, in addition to Qatar and Bahrain, in its ongoing quest to have the largest geographic reach of all regional radio networks.

Abu Dhabi Radio Network includes Quran Kareem Radio, Emarat FM, Abu Dhabi FM, Star FM, Abu Dhabi Classic FM and Radio Mirchi, in addition to the newly launched Radio 1 and Radio 2.