UAE recalls Baghdad ambassador amid growing crisis

Ministry of Foreign Affairs says it has taken the action in view of 'dangerous developments' in Iraq

By Andy Sambidge
  • Wednesday, 18 June 2014 6:50 PM

The UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday that it has recalled Abdullah Ibrahim Al Shihi, Ambassador to Baghdad, in view of the "dangerous developments" in Iraq.

In a statement cited by official news agency WAM, the Ministry expressed its "deep concern at the continuation of the policy of exclusion, sectarianism and marginalisation of basic components of the Iraqi people".

The Ministry added: "Such an approach will exacerbate the situation and will create a political environment that will lead to a further growth in political tensions and deterioration of the security situation in Iraq."

The Foreign Ministry statement added that the UAE strongly believes that the only way to save Iraq and to preserve its territorial integrity and stability is through "the adoption of a national approach that is based on consensus and that brings people together, without excluding anyone".

It added that the UAE saw the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iraq as a top Arab national priority.

Earlier on Wednesday, Saudi Arabia said Iraq faced the threat of full-scale civil war with grave consequences for the wider region and, in an apparent message to arch rival Iran, warned against outside powers intervening in the conflict.

Iraq's Prime Minister Nuri Al Maliki has appealed for national unity with bitter Sunni critics of his Shi'ite-led government after a stunning offensive through the north of the country by Sunni Islamist militants over the past week.

Maliki has also accused regional Sunni powerhouse Saudi Arabia of backing the militants of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), who want to carve out a Sunni caliphate in the heart of the Middle East.

Related:

Stories

Saudi Arabia warns of civil war threat in Iraq

Scores killed during battle for Iraq provincial capital

Baghdad blames Saudi Arabia for promoting 'genocide' in Iraq

Iraqi Islamists' gains pose challenge to al Qaeda leader

Galleries
Iraq crisis: Arab foreign ministers to meet in Saudi Arabia

Iraq crisis: Arab foreign ministers to meet in Saudi Arabia

Videos

US steps up military preparations over Iraq

US steps up military preparations over Iraq

Companies

Ministry of Foreign Affairs - UAE

Also in Politics & Economics

Kuwait eyes $1.7bn tanks deal with the United States

Saudi Arabia plans to raise military spending by 6.7% in 2017

Also in UAE

Amphitheatre, gourmet market to feature in new Dubai project

Hilton says first mid-market RAK hotel to open by Q2 2017

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Egypt »

Jawad Nabulsi  Hossam Bahgat  Lina Attalah  Radwa Rostom  Mohamed El Dahshan 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Oil slump prompts Gulf states to take shine off cushy government jobs

Oil slump prompts Gulf states to take shine off cushy government jobs

High-paying public sector jobs that demand little of workers...

Kuwait's anti-austerity lawmakers threaten reform plans

Kuwait's anti-austerity lawmakers threaten reform plans

New lawmakers say they are determined to protect basic services...

Power to the people in Saudi Arabia

Power to the people in Saudi Arabia

As Saudi Arabia fights to control surging electricity demand...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking