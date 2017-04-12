UAE reveals details of FIFA Club World Cup 2017 tournament

Official tournament emblem, stadiums and schedule announced for event to be held in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain

By Staff writer
  • Wednesday, 12 April 2017 2:05 PM

The official emblem and schedule of the FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2017 has been unveiled in Abu Dhabi, ahead of the tournament which runs from December 6-16.

The FIFA Club World Cup trophy shape was used as a starting point for the emblem while the design draws inspiration from the UAE’s rich history, heritage and culture.

The iconic ball, created from Arabic calligraphy meaning Emirates, features at the top of the emblem, and depicts a unifying force synonymous with the nation’s passion for the beautiful game, a statement said.

A total of eight matches will be played across two stadiums, namely Zayed Sports City (Abu Dhabi) and Hazza Bin Zayed (Al Ain).

The opening match will take place in Al Ain on December 6 and will see the domestic club champions of the host nation take on the champions of Oceania.

The FIFA Club World Cup 2016 final, played in Yokohama International Stadium, saw the Spanish giants beat Japan’s Kashima Antlers, thanks to a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick.

The UAE was previously host to the tournament in 2009 and 2010.

Mohamed Khalfan Al Romaithi, chairman of the Local Organising Committee for the FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2017 said: “The official emblem is a true representation of the UAE’s cultural heritage. The beautiful multi-coloured sands of the desert form the basis of the emblem.

"From our precious historical traditions of fishing, sailing and pearl diving, reflected in the representation of the dhow, to the rich beauty of date palm leaves and trees that signify sustainability, this is a symbol for a phenomenal tournament taking place in the UAE.”

“We are embarking on one of the most significant journeys in the world of football with some of the best international tournaments gracing the shores of Abu Dhabi in the next three years,” added Aref Al Awani, tournament director.

“Such world-renowned tournaments not only draw in thousands of fans from around the world but also help us in sustaining the UAE’s football legacy and developing the next generation of sporting stars.”

Ticket sales will be launched in the coming weeks on FIFA.com. Fans based in the UAE and MENA can already pre-register for tickets.

