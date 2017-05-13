UAE rider wins 120km Royal Windsor Endurance Race

UAE rider Saeed Al Khayari was crowned winner of the 120km Royal Windsor Endurance Race at Windsor Park in England, a race watched by Queen Elizabeth II.

In the presence of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Al Khayari, saddling Dahi, finished the race in 4:47:48.

The UAE riders won the first three places at the race. Some 60 jockeys, including eight from the UAE, took part in the race, state news agency WAM reported.

Sheikh Mohammed met the Queen on the sidelines of the event and spoke about the friendship and co-operation between the UAE and the United Kingdom, it added.

Sheikh Mohammed affirmed the UAE's keenness to participate in equestrian events taking place in England, particularly the Windsor Royal Endurance Race, one of the most prominent festivals on the endurance calendar of events.