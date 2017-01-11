UAE's ADNOC says working to contain Ruwais refinery fire

State-owned oil company says no casualties reported; blaze contained to processing unit

By Reuters
  • Wednesday, 11 January 2017 7:32 PM

Abu Dhabi's state-owned national oil company ADNOC said on Wednesday it was working to contain a fire at the Takreer Ruwais refinery.

ADNOC said on its Twitter account that no casualties were currently reported as a result of the fire.

The firm said the fire was contained to one of the refinery's processing units and paused no immediate danger to the surrounding population.

