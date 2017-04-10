UAE's Agthia inks JV deal with US hay exporter

New company will be set up to import forage products for distribution in the UAE and the GCC

By Staff writer
  • Monday, 10 April 2017 3:02 PM

Agthia Group, the Abu Dhabi-based food and beverage group, has announced that it plans to set up a joint venture with Anderson Hay & Grain Co, the number one hay exporter of the United States.

A new company will be formed once the legal process is completed, which will primarily be importing Anderson’s premium forage products for distribution in the UAE and the GCC.

In 2006, the Government of Abu Dhabi decided to gradually ban growing alfalfa and other animal feed grass to conserve the underground water reserves.

To augment the shortfall in local production, the government had entered the global hay importers market, awarding 600 thousand metric tons of hay to importers to be sourced globally. Over the years, the scheme has been extended to benefit farmers across the UAE, and importation of hay reached 2.5 million metric tons per year in 2016.

Launching their first premium forage product under Agrivita Marabe brand, Agthia announced their partnership at the AGRAME exhibition at International Convention Centre in Dubai.

The company said in a statement that the agreement underlines its commitment to support the local farming industry as well as the food security of the nation by providing superior quality feed solutions for the UAE's livestock.

Dhafer Ayed Al Ahbabi, Agthia chairman, said: “This partnership with Anderson Hay is another testament to our commitment to create value for our shareholders and to support our nation’s food security programs. Our combined strength will provide a solid supply and distribution alternative in the UAE and the GCC markets that would be difficult to achieve working independently.”

Mark T Anderson, CEO and president of Anderson Hay and Grain Co, said: “Anderson Hay & Grain is proud to be in the UAE and the Gulf in partnership with Agthia. Our joint venture will join two industry leaders, focused on quality products, strong relationships and customer service. We aspire to be the preferred forage provider to customers in the Middle East.”

Agthia reported net profit of AED254 million in 2016, an increase of 10 percent on the previous year, with net revenues rising by 8 percent to over AED2 billion. The Group’s animal feed business is the largest, representing 33 percent of total revenues in 2016.

Related:

Stories

UAE food giant completes deal for Saudi water business

UAE food giant Agthia posts $69m net profit in 2016, up 10%

UAE food giant Agthia posts 12% rise in nine-month net profit

UAE firm Agthia aims to double revenue to $1bn by 2020, says CEO

Companies

Agthia Group

Also in Industries

Oman, Kuwait agree to build new $7bn refinery

Community service for drivers caught drifting, racing in Abu Dhabi

Also in UAE

Only 10% of Dubai tenants see rents decrease in 2016

Dubai set to open world's largest Mercure property

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
The cost of the US laptop ban

The cost of the US laptop ban

Aviation analysts and airline bosses are warning of significant...

UAE banking merger could be just the start

UAE banking merger could be just the start

First Gulf Bank and National Bank of Abu Dhabi has created the...

Focus: 'Amazon did not come to the region for Souq.com alone'

Focus: 'Amazon did not come to the region for Souq.com alone'

E-commerce experts say retailers will have to up their game following...

5
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking