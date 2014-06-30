UAE's Al Hamra Real Estate gets $230m funding

Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Developer says it will use seven-uear facility to refinance debt and finance new projects
Al Hamra Real Estate Development, based in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, has obtained an AED850 million ($230 million) financing facility from international and local banks led by Goldman Sachs, the developer said on Monday.
The privately owned firm said the seven-year facility would be used to refinance existing debt and to finance planned new real estate projects. It did not reveal the terms of the facility.
Long a relative backwater in the economy of the seven-member United Arab Emirates, northern emirates such as Ras Al Khaimah are now growing rapidly as wealth spreads from Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank AD>, Al Khalij Commercial Bank QSC, Al Khaliji France, Arab Bank Plc,Commercial Bank of Dubai, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Union National Bank helped arrange the facility for Al Hamra.
