UAE's Azizi hires builder for new Dubai residential project

UAE-based Azizi Developments has awarded a AED118 million construction contract for its Azizi Aura project in Downtown Jebel Ali to Al Qandeel Contracting Company.

The upcoming project will be home to a total of 479 residential units, with 349 studios, 87 one-bedroom flats and 43 two-bedroom units.

The residents will also have access to a gym, spa and health club, a podium-level café, restaurant, and 16,000 sq ft of upscale retail space, the developer said in a statement.

Last month, Azizi Developments announced that 57 percent of Azizi Aura had been sold ahead of its official launch.

Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, said: “We are pleased to appoint Al Qandeel Contracting Company for the 38-building project to exemplify our line of high-quality, efficiently-designed residences in this community which will soon be pulsating with life.”

Mufeed Al-Zeir, managing director of Al Qandeel Contracting Company, added: “This united effort to make Downtown Jebel Ali the next leisure destination will bolster its position in the region as an exciting location for residential developments and retail projects.”