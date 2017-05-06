UAE's Azizi plans hotel apartments, homes in Dubai Studio City

UAE-based Azizi Developments has announced plans to build luxury hotel apartments and residences in Dubai Studio City.

The upcoming residential building, as well as the hotel apartments will comprise eight-storey structures on the two Dubai Studio City plots, the developer said in a statement.

It added that the residential building will feature 80 one-bedroom, 95 two-bedroom, and 2 three-bedroom apartments with a retail area of 6,000 square feet.

The hotel apartments tower will contain 70 one-bedroom, 83 two-bedroom, and 2 three-bedroom apartments with a retail area of 5,266 square feet.

Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, said: “This investment with TECOM Group marks a new milestone to expand our operations and offerings. The two plots in Dubai Studio City will create a unique living experience for residents and enable Azizi Developments to meet the growing demand for the highest quality homes in the market.”