UAE's Azizi prepares site for $460m Meydan One project

UAE-based Azizi Developments has started the site preparation for its AED1.7 billion ($460 million) community project in Meydan One in Dubai, the developer has announced.

The first phase of 18 mid-rise residential buildings will comprise 2,273 units, a retail district surrounded by lush greenery in Meydan One.

Azizi said in a statement that they will be followed by an additional 17 buildings of 2,162 units in phase two.

This new community encompasses studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments with stunning views of the water canal, Meydan Hotel and Racecourse, Downtown Dubai and Dubai Creek.

Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, said: “We are pleased that the site preparation for this dazzling community has kicked off. With this iconic new neighborhood development, we are once again demonstrating our capability to develop unique projects that will surprise the world and contribute to this great city’s evolution”.

The site preparation process for the massive development, included soil clearing and testing, site plan designs and environment impact studies, fencing and grading.

Earlier this year, the developer announced the purchase of 186 plots within Meydan One development, which are now amalgamated into 76 buildings.