UAE's Azizi says new Dubai project 57% sold before launch

UAE-based Azizi Developments has announced that 57 percent of Azizi Aura, its first project in Downtown Jebel Ali, has been sold ahead of its official launch.

The developer said in a statement that the launch will take place on Saturday for the upcoming 17-floor structure which includes 479 residential units from studios to two-bedroom units.

Azizi Aura is part of the 38-building project defining Downtown Jebel Ali, said Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments.

He added: “The phenomenal response to our new community asset in Downtown Jebel Ali confirms that this thriving community is becoming one of Dubai’s leading residential and professional destinations for investors and end-users alike.”

Azizi Aura will also feature access to a gym, spa and health club while the building includes a podium-level café and restaurant, as well as 16,000 sq ft of upscale retail space.