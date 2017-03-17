UAE's Azizi says Palm project will be completed by end-2017

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Developer says work on upcoming 90-unit Azizi Royal Bay serviced apartments on Palm Jumeirah is 80% complete
UAE-based developer Azizi Developments has announced that the total construction work on its Royal Bay project in Dubai is 80 percent complete.
The upcoming 90-unit Azizi Royal Bay serviced apartments will be located on Palm Jumeirah and will offer 58 one-bedroom, 30 two-bedroom, and two penthouses with private beach access.
Azizi said in a statement that the project is due to be completed by the end of this year.
Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, said: “Royal Bay will be one of the most distinctive serviced apartments to be situated on The Palm Jumeirah. This level of progress and transparency demonstrates our commitment to the Dubai property market. The Palm Jumeirah’s gorgeous location combined with Dubai’s business-friendly regulations makes Royal Bay an ideal investment.”
The developer will feature Azizi Royal Bay and Azizi Mina, which is also located on the Palm Jumeirah, at a sales event at the Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Serdaal Ballroom on Saturday.
In December, Azizi Developments announced plans to launch 50 new developments in 2017, which will comprise residential, commercial and retail space.
The 50 new projects to be developed in various areas in Dubai are currently in the land acquisition, permit application and design stages.
@1 guy. Thank you for eagerly awaiting my remarks. The reality, which seems to escape you, and other commentators with tunnel vision, is that expats... moreThursday, 16 March 2017 12:28 PM - WHJ
I would like to record my total agreement with Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman moreThursday, 16 March 2017 10:02 AM - Patrick
That's not enough. They should have gotten at least a year in prison! People like this don't deserve a second chance. moreThursday, 16 March 2017 11:40 AM - Sally Jenkins
@1 guy. Thank you for eagerly awaiting my remarks. The reality, which seems to escape you, and other commentators with tunnel vision, is that expats... moreThursday, 16 March 2017 12:28 PM - WHJ
Finally Credit Bureau, working to live up to its responsibility. Wish it was there in 2008. Nevertheless, better late then never. My doubt is, the data... moreTuesday, 14 March 2017 8:58 AM - Diya Pardasani
Well they are very American in one respect and that is the inane waffling about rainbows and superheroes. Please, you took an establish concept and executed... moreWednesday, 15 March 2017 11:25 AM - MT3
@1 guy. Thank you for eagerly awaiting my remarks. The reality, which seems to escape you, and other commentators with tunnel vision, is that expats... moreThursday, 16 March 2017 12:28 PM - WHJ
Looking at the strategy being played out in Downtown and at Dubai Mall it looks like someone has already worked out that the game is up with regard US... moreWednesday, 22 February 2017 1:09 PM - MT3
Finally Credit Bureau, working to live up to its responsibility. Wish it was there in 2008. Nevertheless, better late then never. My doubt is, the data... moreTuesday, 14 March 2017 8:58 AM - Diya Pardasani
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules