UAE's Azizi says Palm project will be completed by end-2017

UAE-based developer Azizi Developments has announced that the total construction work on its Royal Bay project in Dubai is 80 percent complete.

The upcoming 90-unit Azizi Royal Bay serviced apartments will be located on Palm Jumeirah and will offer 58 one-bedroom, 30 two-bedroom, and two penthouses with private beach access.

Azizi said in a statement that the project is due to be completed by the end of this year.

Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, said: “Royal Bay will be one of the most distinctive serviced apartments to be situated on The Palm Jumeirah. This level of progress and transparency demonstrates our commitment to the Dubai property market. The Palm Jumeirah’s gorgeous location combined with Dubai’s business-friendly regulations makes Royal Bay an ideal investment.”

The developer will feature Azizi Royal Bay and Azizi Mina, which is also located on the Palm Jumeirah, at a sales event at the Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Serdaal Ballroom on Saturday.

In December, Azizi Developments announced plans to launch 50 new developments in 2017, which will comprise residential, commercial and retail space.

The 50 new projects to be developed in various areas in Dubai are currently in the land acquisition, permit application and design stages.