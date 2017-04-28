UAE's Azizi submits Meydan designs 'ahead of schedule'

|Home
Developer completes concept for upcoming low to mid-rise residential and retail projects in Dubai
UAE-based Azizi Developments has said it has submitted its concept designs to Meydan for its upcoming low to mid-rise residential and retail projects ahead of schedule.
The developer, which announced the purchase of 186 plots within Meydan in Dubai in February, said in a statement that in less than a month, the concept designs and detailed plans for phase 1, have been completed.
The proposal includes 76 buildings, which encompass about 16,000 apartments. The plans for Meydan District 1 also feature designs for over 300 retail projects that include shops and restaurants.
Azizi said among the more luxurious concepts proposed are two high-end hotel establishments.
The plans will enhance the existing area and attract visitors from the city by creating new public access to the canal and walk bay located within the site, the developer added.
Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, said: “We’re very excited about our concept designs for Meydan, where we are seeking to create a wide range of much needed high-quality residences, retail projects and hotels.
“The plans offer an opportunity to build on the legacy of Azizi Developments and deliver a new community asset within Meydan. The proposals will transform the surrounding area into an entertainment destination, attracting people from all over the city.”
Azizi Development’s upcoming project will be within Meydan One’s massive 3.75 million sq m destination located between Meydan and Al Khail Road in Dubai.
