UAE's biggest banks set to see 'solid' profits in 2017, 2018

Ratings agency Moody's also says impairment charges likely to rise in 2017, driven by the continued economic slowdown

By Staff writer
  • Friday, 24 February 2017 2:42 AM

The five largest banks in the UAE are forecast to see profitability remaining "solid" over the next 12-18 months, according to ratings agency Moody's.

In the fourth quarter of 2016, Emirates NBD, National Bank of Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, First Gulf Bank and Dubai Islamic Bank posted solid profitability, said Moody's Investors Service in a report.

"We expect the five large United Arab Emirates banks' core profitability to remain solid over the next 12-18 months," said Nitish Bhojnagarwala, assistant vice president at Moody's.

"However, we anticipate pressure from rising funding costs as liquidity continues to tighten, and as banks increase their reliance on wholesale funding."

The five banks reported a solid combined net profit of AED6.8 billion ($1.8 billion) in Q4 2016, despite a decline in UAE's non-oil real GDP growth to 2.5 percent in 2016 from a 2012 peak of 6.4 percent, weighed down by weak oil prices.

Overall net profitability in Q4 was 2 percent lower than in Q3 2016, and down 5 percent from Q4 2015, largely driven by decline in "other" income, including one-off gains, dividends from investments, and other non-recurring income.

"This performance was underpinned by higher fee and commission income from retail and corporate lending services. Overall, the core operating income was stable when compared with Q4 2015 and 2% higher versus Q3 2016," said Bhojnagarwala.

This helped offset a modest increase in operating expenses as well as higher funding costs, which rose to 1.2 percent from 0.9 percent a year earlier due to tightening liquidity conditions, Moody's added.

The agency said impairment charges were also lower for most of the peer group in Q4, as previous significant increases in loan loss coverage ratios have resulted in adequate financial buffers.

"We expect a rise in impairment charges in 2017, however, driven by the continued economic slowdown," said Bhojnagarwala.

Related:

Stories

Date set for launch of UAE's new $181bn mega bank

UAE economy on the up in 2017, but late payments still an issue

UAE loan seekers forced to hunt around to secure finance

GCC banks to suffer credit squeeze throughout 2017

Galleries
Revealed: The World's Richest Arabs 2016 - Banking and finance

Revealed: The World's Richest Arabs 2016 - Banking and finance

In pictures: Top 30 CEOs in UAE

In pictures: Top 30 CEOs in UAE

Companies

Moody's Investors Service

Also in Banking & Finance

Saudi King launches investment drive with Asia tour

Why Saudi Aramco golden ticket has risks for Western banks

Also in UAE

Dubai consumer complaints rocket by 23% in 2016

Emirates accuses UK's aviation body of acting 'unprofessionally'

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Lebanon »

Iqbal Al Asaad  Amal Clooney  Maher Zain  Rani Raad  Nancy Ajram 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Is Africa's investment dream still on track?

Is Africa's investment dream still on track?

It was the new bright spot for global investors, but widespread...

Deal-making to drive 2017 Middle Eastern banking fee bonanza

Deal-making to drive 2017 Middle Eastern banking fee bonanza

Fees from the Middle East reached $581m during the first nine...

Accounting meets religion in challenge for Islamic banks

Accounting meets religion in challenge for Islamic banks

Reconciling accounting standards and religious principles is...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking