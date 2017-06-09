UAE's Bloom hires contractor to build Abu Dhabi project

Developer says main construction works have begun at Soho Square urban development on Saadiyat

By Staff writer
  • Friday, 9 June 2017 10:15 AM

Bloom Properties has announced that main construction works have begun at its Soho Square urban development on Saadiyat in Abu Dhabi.

Bloom Properties said in a statement that it has appointed Emirates Link Maltauro to carry out the main works of the development.

Taking shape in Abu Dhabi’s university neighbourhood, Soho Square is the second mixed-use development by Bloom Properties on Saadiyat and encompasses residential, retail and commercial spaces.

Located in proximity to the New York University Abu Dhabi campus, the developer said the project has been a "big draw for investors".

Sameh Muhtadi, CEO, Bloom Holding, said: “Bloom Properties is delighted to announce the commencement of main construction works on our second project at Saadiyat. Given the high demand for quality urban housing with high-end amenities on the island, Bloom is committed to the timely delivery of the project that will ensure compliance with best-in-class construction standards.

"Bloom Properties is keen to strengthen its footprint in the Abu Dhabi real estate market by offering investors the best real estate products in the most premium locations.”

Soho Square will feature 302 residences upon completion, ranging from studios to three-bedroom apartments, townhouses and a penthouse.

The project will also boast a raft of commercial and retail facilities and amenities including restaurants, a swimming pool and a fitness centre.

Related:

Stories

Bloom starts work on phase 4 of flagship Abu Dhabi project

Developer says 75% of Dubai's Bloom Heights sold out in just days

UAE's Bloom awards contract for Soho Square project

Developer sees Bloom Gardens phase 3 handover in Q1 2017

Galleries
Revealed: 10 affordable luxury apartments in Dubai

Revealed: 10 affordable luxury apartments in Dubai

Revealed: Dubai's most popular apartment rental areas

Revealed: Dubai's most popular apartment rental areas

Companies

Bloom Properties

Also in Construction

UAE's Azizi hires builder for new Dubai residential project

Developer wasl unveils plan to revamp older part of Dubai

Also in UAE

Dubai appoints senior exec to manage city's museums

Ethiopia eyes role in DP World-run port in Somaliland

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
Railways are huge priority for the GCC

Railways are huge priority for the GCC

Rail has the potential to dramatically affect Gulf economies...

Cash crunch at Saudi firm casts shadow over Lebanon's Hariris

Cash crunch at Saudi firm casts shadow over Lebanon's Hariris

The troubles at Saudi Oger have led to a cash crunch and layoffs...

Abandoned in Saudi desert camps, migrant workers won't leave without pay

Abandoned in Saudi desert camps, migrant workers won't leave without pay

Plight of workers has alarmed their home countries and drawn...

5
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
  • 19
    It's time for restaurants to stop shaming smokers

    Comparing Driving to Smoking is the most shameless ploy to convince people that we should not persecute smokers.

    If your vehicle hits someone... more

    Thursday, 25 May 2017 12:47 PM - Elkhorn
  • 16
    Dubai's Alabbar hit a nerve with residents

    Am quiet angry that Mr Al Abbar talks about high school fees and conveniently forgets about high mall rates, high community fees in his master communities... more

    Friday, 19 May 2017 12:22 PM - Vito rammuzzi
  • 9
    Revealed: huge disparity in Dubai school fees

    I recall a recent study by Alpen Capital suggesting that the average cost of a child's entire life of schooling in Dubai is about AED 1 million. Although... more

    Monday, 29 May 2017 9:21 AM - New Expat
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking