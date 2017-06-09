UAE's Bloom hires contractor to build Abu Dhabi project

Bloom Properties has announced that main construction works have begun at its Soho Square urban development on Saadiyat in Abu Dhabi.

Bloom Properties said in a statement that it has appointed Emirates Link Maltauro to carry out the main works of the development.

Taking shape in Abu Dhabi’s university neighbourhood, Soho Square is the second mixed-use development by Bloom Properties on Saadiyat and encompasses residential, retail and commercial spaces.

Located in proximity to the New York University Abu Dhabi campus, the developer said the project has been a "big draw for investors".

Sameh Muhtadi, CEO, Bloom Holding, said: “Bloom Properties is delighted to announce the commencement of main construction works on our second project at Saadiyat. Given the high demand for quality urban housing with high-end amenities on the island, Bloom is committed to the timely delivery of the project that will ensure compliance with best-in-class construction standards.

"Bloom Properties is keen to strengthen its footprint in the Abu Dhabi real estate market by offering investors the best real estate products in the most premium locations.”

Soho Square will feature 302 residences upon completion, ranging from studios to three-bedroom apartments, townhouses and a penthouse.

The project will also boast a raft of commercial and retail facilities and amenities including restaurants, a swimming pool and a fitness centre.