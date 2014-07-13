UAE's Dana Gas wins right to some Iraqi Kurdistan payments

Abu Dhabi-listed firm had filed an arbitration case in London last October against the Kurdistan Regional Gov't

By Reuters
  • Sunday, 13 July 2014 1:45 PM

Dana Gas, one of the largest oil and gas investors in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdish region, said on Sunday that an arbitration tribunal had awarded it the right to receive some outstanding payments from the Kurdish government.

The Abu Dhabi-listed firm, which leads a consortium of investors, had filed an arbitration case in London last October against the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), seeking to confirm its contract rights and to obtain payments for products which it had delivered.

"The companies have been successful in their application to the Tribunal for interim measures," Dana Gas said in a statement on Sunday.

"The Tribunal has made an order dated 10th July 2014 for the KRG to restore the previous regular payments to the companies as of 21st March 2014, the date of the application, and until the case is concluded."

It was not immediately possible to obtain comment from the KRG.

Dana Gas said in February that it had not received any significant payments from the KRG since July 2013, and was pushing for payments to resume as soon as possible. A London Court of International Arbitration was set up to hear the case.

"In addition to the Tribunal's order for payments to resume, the Tribunal has also confirmed its jurisdiction to decide the case," Dana said.

To date the Pearl consortium, which consists of Dana, Crescent Petroleum of the United Arab Emirates, Austria's OMV , and Hungarian oil and gas group MOL, has invested over $1.1 billion in Iraqi Kurdistan, according to the statement.

Dana, which holds 40 percent of the consortium, has said it collected $69 million from the KRG in early 2013, but the flow of funds then dried up, leaving a trade receivables balance of $515 million at the end of last year - up from $354 million at the end of 2012.

The Kurdish region's untapped oil reserves, lucrative production-sharing contracts and safe environment compared with the rest of Iraq have prompted international oil companies to commit to investing billions of dollars in blocks there.

ExxonMobil Corp, Chevron Corp and Total SA have entered Kurdistan even at the risk of losing contracts in the south. Baghdad deems contracts between foreign oil companies and the KRG to be illegal.

Related:

Stories

UAE's Dana Gas says no impact on Iraqi Kurdistan ops from fighting

Abu Dhabi's Dana Gas silent on share boost rumours

UAE's Dana Gas Q1 profit falls 32%

UAE's Dana Gas says Q4 net profit up by 12%

Galleries
Revealed: UAE’s top 50 companies

Revealed: UAE’s top 50 companies

Companies

Dana Gas

Market Performance

Dana Gas
0.54
-0.01 -1.82 (%)
Enlarge graph

Also in Energy

Saudi energy firm wins deal to build solar project in Mexico

Saudi Aramco listing 'to boost corporate transparency'

Also in UAE

Amphitheatre, gourmet market to feature in new Dubai project

Hilton says first mid-market RAK hotel to open by Q2 2017

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Kuwait »

Bader Al Kharafi  Ahmed Shihab-Eldin  Ghosson Al Khaled  Mishaery Al Afasy 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Power to the people in Saudi Arabia

Power to the people in Saudi Arabia

As Saudi Arabia fights to control surging electricity demand...

The upstream movement: Oil producers must invest to avoid another crisis

The upstream movement: Oil producers must invest to avoid another crisis

While oil producers continue to debate a reduction in output...

Saudi's Naimi's battles against Western 'greed' shine light on Aramco IPO

Saudi's Naimi's battles against Western 'greed' shine light on Aramco IPO

Former minister releases memoirs 'Out of the Desert'; reveals...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking