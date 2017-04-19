UAE's Eagle Hills unveils second project in Fujairah

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Fujairah Beach set to feature The Palace five-star hotel and 84 villas in a gated community
Abu Dhabi-based private real estate developer, Eagle Hills, has unveiled Fujairah Beach, a mixed-use development featuring The Palace, a luxury 5-star hotel with 162 rooms.
The gated residential community in Fujairah city also includes 84 non-branded villas available in 2,3 & 4 bedrooms, the company said in a statement.
The project is Eagle Hills’ second development in the UAE and is part of the company's new strategy which focuses on the Northern Emirates, it added.
Low Ping, CEO of Eagle Hills, said: “Fujairah is well known for its scenery, mountainous landscapes, and rich cultural history. In Fujairah Beach, we are providing a new home for residents and visitors that will allow them to experience their surroundings like never before.
"At Eagle Hills, we truly believe in Fujairah’s potential to become a shining beacon for real estate and tourism in the United Arab Emirates."
She added that Fujairah Beach will offer best-in-class amenities both for residents and guests, with beach access stretching 230m long.
The 84-residential villas are designed to cater to UAE and GCC nationals seeking to live in a gated community with range of facilities including a swimming pool, gym, central courtyard, and designated athletic track.
The Palace features three food and beverage outlets, an exercise room and separate pool for adults and children.
Eagle Hills’ existing project in Fujairah is The Address Fujairah Resort + Spa comprising of The Address Residences. On completion, The Address Residences will cover four residential buildings that include 170 branded and serviced apartments, and 10 villas. It will also feature a luxury hotel.
Oh poor PepsiCo. Tough - excellent idea to tax sugary drinks.
However, drinks containing High Fructose Corn Syrup should be taxed even higher... more
we are already looking to open another office elsewhere where the current VAT system is in place with full transparency and a tried and tested system,... moreWednesday, 19 April 2017 9:04 AM - moving out
again this is only the tip of the ice berg.
many more companies are suffering. and many more will close down. (a lot are unannounced - 're-strategise... more
I was offered 25% discount on a famous electronic brand here as my piece of equipment was broken beyond compare. Even with 25% discount it was cheaper... moreMonday, 17 April 2017 1:11 PM - gordon
Oh poor PepsiCo. Tough - excellent idea to tax sugary drinks.
However, drinks containing High Fructose Corn Syrup should be taxed even higher... more
we are already looking to open another office elsewhere where the current VAT system is in place with full transparency and a tried and tested system,... moreWednesday, 19 April 2017 9:04 AM - moving out
I was offered 25% discount on a famous electronic brand here as my piece of equipment was broken beyond compare. Even with 25% discount it was cheaper... moreMonday, 17 April 2017 1:11 PM - gordon
Good points Big Bad Dom, the issue is poor education and lack of any kind of lane strategy. How many drivers here sit in the "middle" lane, regardless... moreMonday, 3 April 2017 8:34 AM - Ricardo
I would also like to point out that according to Radio 2 it seems as though there are roughly 25-30 songs to have been released throughout the entire 70... moreThursday, 6 April 2017 1:11 PM - KDXB
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules