UAE's Eagle Hills unveils second project in Fujairah

Abu Dhabi-based private real estate developer, Eagle Hills, has unveiled Fujairah Beach, a mixed-use development featuring The Palace, a luxury 5-star hotel with 162 rooms.

The gated residential community in Fujairah city also includes 84 non-branded villas available in 2,3 & 4 bedrooms, the company said in a statement.

The project is Eagle Hills’ second development in the UAE and is part of the company's new strategy which focuses on the Northern Emirates, it added.

Low Ping, CEO of Eagle Hills, said: “Fujairah is well known for its scenery, mountainous landscapes, and rich cultural history. In Fujairah Beach, we are providing a new home for residents and visitors that will allow them to experience their surroundings like never before.

"At Eagle Hills, we truly believe in Fujairah’s potential to become a shining beacon for real estate and tourism in the United Arab Emirates."

She added that Fujairah Beach will offer best-in-class amenities both for residents and guests, with beach access stretching 230m long.

The 84-residential villas are designed to cater to UAE and GCC nationals seeking to live in a gated community with range of facilities including a swimming pool, gym, central courtyard, and designated athletic track.

The Palace features three food and beverage outlets, an exercise room and separate pool for adults and children.

Eagle Hills’ existing project in Fujairah is The Address Fujairah Resort + Spa comprising of The Address Residences. On completion, The Address Residences will cover four residential buildings that include 170 branded and serviced apartments, and 10 villas. It will also feature a luxury hotel.