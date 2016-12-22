UAE's Etihad inks codeshare deal with Montenegro Airlines

Etihad Airways and Montenegro Airlines, the flag carrier of the Republic of Montenegro, have signed a codeshare agreement that provides travellers with enhanced connectivity when flying between southeast Europe and the Middle East.

The agreement will see Etihad Airways placing its “EY” code on Montenegro Airlines’ flights between Belgrade and two destinations in Montenegro – its capital Podgorica and the attractive town of Tivat on the Adriatic coast.

Montenegro Airlines will, in return, enhance access to Etihad Airways' network by placing its “YM” code on the airline's daily flights between Belgrade and Abu Dhabi.

Gregory Kaldahl, Etihad Airways senior vice president network, said: “We are pleased to sign a codeshare agreement with Montenegro Airlines, which is advantageous for both our airlines and guests. Travellers in Montenegro can now reach our Abu Dhabi hub with a convenient one-stop connection in Belgrade, from where they can access key destinations in our global network with greater ease. In turn, Etihad Airways will expand its travel offer to Montenegro, an increasingly popular business and tourism destination.”

Daliborka Pejovic, president of Montenegro Airlines, added: "The codeshare agreement will strengthen our connections to Etihad's network and consequently enhance the global profile of Montenegro Airlines. As a result, travellers from across the world will now be able to access Montenegro with greater ease and convenience, which will contribute to our inbound tourism figures, a vital component of our national economy."

Passengers can travel on the codeshare services from January 9, 2017.