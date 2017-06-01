UAE's Etihad launches all-A380 service to New York JFK

Abu Dhabi airline adds second daily flight with superjumbo amid 'phenomenal' passenger demand

By Staff writer
  • Thursday, 1 June 2017 2:29 PM

Etihad Airways on Thursday introduced its flagship Airbus A380 aircraft on its second daily service between the UAE capital and New York JFK.

All 14 weekly flights between the two cities are now operated by the double-decker aircraft, the airline said in a statement.

The superjumbo has replaced a three-class Boeing 777-300ER previously operating one of the airline’s twice daily flights, it added.

Etihad Airways launched daily nonstop flights to New York JFK in October 2006, and introduced a second daily service in March 2014. It subsequently upgraded one of the daily flights to an A380 aircraft in November 2015.

Peter Baumgartner, Etihad Airways CEO, said: “The response we have received from our guests travelling between Abu Dhabi and New York since we first launched the A380 service two years ago has been phenomenal. We are delighted to further expand our world-leading product to all guests flying to and from the Big Apple.

“By introducing the A380 on the second daily service, we can ensure that every flight delivers the acclaimed service and hospitality, innovative products and technology for which we have become known the world over.”

Guests flying on all Etihad Airways flights from Abu Dhabi to the airline’s six US ports of entry – New York JFK Airport, Washington DC, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles and San Francisco – are processed through the US Customs and Border Protection Preclearance facility available at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

In December 2015, the airline opened a Premium Lounge at New York JFK, marking a significant investment in further improving the ground experience for the airline’s guests.

Related:

Stories

Etihad takes delivery of final A380 plane from Airbus

UAE's Etihad plans to expand A380 service to Paris

Etihad says all Sydney flights to be served by A380

UAE's Etihad hires new chief for equity investment strategy

Galleries
InPics: Etihad presents A380 Airbus superjumbo

InPics: Etihad presents A380 Airbus superjumbo

Companies

Etihad Airways

Also in Transport

Etihad says to expand Dreamliner network in Europe

US-Gulf flights demand slumps for first time in 7 years

Also in UAE

Developer hands over residential tower on Dubai-Sharjah border

Revealed: the cost of construction in Gulf countries

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
The cost of the US laptop ban

The cost of the US laptop ban

Aviation analysts and airline bosses are warning of significant...

1
Q&A: The laptop ban and what it means when flying from Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Q&A: The laptop ban and what it means when flying from Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Couldn't a laptop with a bomb inside still pose a danger within...

After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

Los Angeles-based Hyperloop One may have struck a deal this month...

1
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
  • 9
    Revealed: huge disparity in Dubai school fees

    I recall a recent study by Alpen Capital suggesting that the average cost of a child's entire life of schooling in Dubai is about AED 1 million. Although... more

    Monday, 29 May 2017 9:21 AM - New Expat
  • 5
    How Saudi Arabia blundered into OPEC oil cut

    Before Saudi Arabia's decision to move to unlimited production, analysts broadly thought break-even for shale was usd80. After the move, shale producers... more

    Tuesday, 30 May 2017 12:44 PM - Anastasios Dalgiannakis
  • 2
    One killed, 14 injured in multiple Dubai crashes

    The drivers should pay attention to driving and not their phones, social media is the problem, see it everyday, cars all over the road taking up 2 lanes... more

    Tuesday, 30 May 2017 9:07 AM - Good driver
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking