UAE's Etihad plans to expand A380 service to Paris

Etihad Airways has announced the year-round deployment of its Airbus A380 aircraft on the Abu Dhabi to Paris route.

The superjumbo, which features ‘The Residence’ - the world’s first three-room suite on a commercial airliner - will operate from July 1 on one of its twice-daily services from the UAE’s capital city to the capital of France.

Paris becomes the airline’s latest A380 long-haul destination following London, Sydney, New York and Melbourne.

With the 496-seat aircraft upgrade from a 328-seat Boeing 777, Etihad Airways will offer an all-A380 daily service from Paris to both Melbourne and Sydney via the airline’s Abu Dhabi home base.

Peter Baumgartner, Etihad Airways CEO, said: “We believe that our customers travelling to and from Paris will really enjoy what we see as unparalleled comfort and services on board our A380. Flying our flagship aircraft to France helps fulfil growing demand and offers greater travel experiences for the flying public.

“Paris is one of our busiest and best performing European routes, so the deployment of this upgraded service will provide benefits to travellers to and from Abu Dhabi, and our popular connecting cities across Asia and Australia.”