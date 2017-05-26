UAE's Etihad said to mull Air Berlin stake sale option

Sources say Abu Dhabi-based airline is close to hiring advisors to look into options for its stake in German carrier

By Bloomberg
  • Friday, 26 May 2017 5:05 PM
(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Etihad Airways is close to hiring financial advisers to look into strategic options for its stake in Air Berlin, including a potential sale, people familiar with the matter said.

The plan is part of a broader review into its equity holdings in struggling airlines, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the deliberations are private. No final decisions have been made and Abu Dhabi-based Etihad may still decide to keep its holding, they said.

A representative for Etihad declined to comment. A representative for Air Berlin declined to comment and referred questions to Etihad.

Air Berlin has a market capitalization of about 109 million euros ($122 million), valuing Etihad’s stake at 32 million euros. Its total exposure, including loans and bond purchases, is much higher, at close to 2 billion euros. Etihad acquired 29.2 percent in Air Berlin in 2011, and has had to bail out the airline several times.

Etihad is reviewing its airline partnerships after spending billions keeping Air Berlin and Alitalia afloat. The Italian carrier slid into bankruptcy this month after workers rejected a restructuring plan involving 1,600 job losses. European regulation bars foreign companies from owning a majority stake in the continent’s airlines.

Deutsche Lufthansa Chief Executive Officer Carsten Spohr hinted this month that he’d be willing to buy Air Berlin to help expand his company’s low-cost operations if it was able to improve its cost base and financial stability.

Air Berlin is currently cutting back its fleet, trying to transform into a network airline. The company agreed to lease 38 aircraft that operated its European point-to-point business to Lufthansa, and brokered a deal to move about 20 jets to a leisure business that TUI and Etihad had formed. The company is sitting on a pile of 1.12 billion euros in net debt, and its equity amounts to a negative 1.78 billion euros.

The German company published a record loss for 2016 last month, and Etihad granted the airline 350 million euros in new funds plus a letter of support promising to cover its financial obligations for the next 18 months.

Etihad this month replaced Chief Executive Officer James Hogan, the architect of the carrier’s bets on under-performing airlines, and named an interim CEO to take the reins even before Hogan’s July 1 departure date.

Related:

Stories

Etihad's $4 billion expansion plans are falling flat

UAE's Etihad cuts off funding to Alitalia after administration move

Jobs squeeze at Etihad, airline confirms

"Time has come for Etihad to face tough decisions" after Alitalia bankruptcy

Etihad names interim CEO as Hogan will be gone in weeks

Companies

Etihad Airways

Air Berlin

Also in Transport

UAE's Etihad plans to expand A380 service to Paris

Fair and open skies for US and Gulf carriers

Also in UAE

Support Legal, changing the way the UAE looks at lawyers

New GCC building deals set to hit $85.6bn in 2017

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Qatar »

Hassan Al Thawadi  Mutaz Barshim  Khalifa Saleh Al Haroon 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
The cost of the US laptop ban

The cost of the US laptop ban

Aviation analysts and airline bosses are warning of significant...

Q&A: The laptop ban and what it means when flying from Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Q&A: The laptop ban and what it means when flying from Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Couldn't a laptop with a bomb inside still pose a danger within...

After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

Los Angeles-based Hyperloop One may have struck a deal this month...

1
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking