UAE's Etisalat launches $4.3bn maiden bond issue

Documents show telecoms operator further tightens pricing across all sections of debut bond

By Reuters
  • Wednesday, 11 June 2014 5:05 PM

Abu Dhabi-based telecoms operator Etisalat launched its debut four-tranche bond worth a combined $4.27 billion on Wednesday after further tightening the pricing across all sections, documents from lead arrangers said.

The size of the two euro tranches were 1.2 billion euros ($1.63 billion) each, while both dollar bond portions were worth $500 mln each, the documents showed.

Tightened pricing for the 7-year euro tranche was given at 80 bps over midswaps, while the 12-year euro bond was at 110 bps over midswaps.

Revised guidance for the five-year dollar bond was set at 67.5 basis points over midswaps and 87.5 basis points over midswaps on the ten year offering.

