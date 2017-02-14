UAE's Etisalat says 2016 net profit edges up by 1.9%

Higher revenues in its domestic market enables telecom operator to boost full-year profits to $2.29bn

By Reuters
  • Tuesday, 14 February 2017 5:54 PM

Higher revenues in its domestic market enabled United Arab Emirates-based telecommunications operator Etisalat to report a slightly higher profit on Tuesday.

Etisalat said UAE revenues rose by 5.5 percent due to strong data services and use of broadband solutions, while its Moroccan affiliate Maroc Telecom also performed well as overall group revenues rose 2 percent to 52.36 billion dirhams.

Net profit attributable to equity holders climbed 1.9 percent to 8.42 billion dirhams ($2.29 billion) in 2016, Etisalat said, adding that 2015 earnings had been restated.

The company did not give details of the changes.

Fourth-quarter net profit was 2.24 billion dirhams, according to Reuters calculations as the company did not break out quarterly numbers. Profit in the fourth quarter of 2015 was 2.60 billion dirhams, according to Etisalat's website.

Analysts at SICO Bahrain had forecast a fourth-quarter 2016 profit of 2.24 billion dirhams and EFG Hermes, 2.09 billion dirhams.

Related:

Stories

Etisalat compensates subscribers with free calls, data

Dubai telco du sees 20% slump in Q4 net profit

UAE's Etisalat says subscriber base grows 5% to 12.2m users

Etisalat, Saudi's Mobily discuss new alliance after ending management deal

UAE's Etisalat apologises for service disruptions

Galleries
In pictures: Top 30 CEOs in UAE

In pictures: Top 30 CEOs in UAE

In pictures: GITEX 2016 - Robots and drones

In pictures: GITEX 2016 - Robots and drones

Companies

Emirates Telecommunications Corporation

Also in Technology

UAE plans to build 'miniature city' on Mars by 2117

Dubai's RTA buys 200 Tesla cars, no driver required

Also in UAE

Islamic car loan applications soar 64% in the UAE in 2016

DLD, Nasdaq Dubai sign MoU to facilitate real estate-related listings

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
Inside Google's brave new world

Inside Google's brave new world

The $500bn technology giant is extending its reach into hardware...

Under attack: how to beat the hackers

Under attack: how to beat the hackers

The smarter technology gets the more opportunities there are...

After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

Los Angeles-based Hyperloop One may have struck a deal this month...

1
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking