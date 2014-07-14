UAE's Falcon inks $153m deal for new Bombardier jets

Bombardier Aerospace announced on Monday that Abu Dhabi-based Falcon Aviation Services has signed a firm purchase agreement for two CS300 jetliners.

Based on the list price of the CS300 aircraft, the contract is valued at approximately $153.6 million, the planemaker said in a statement

The transaction is a conversion of the letter of intent to acquire one CS300 aircraft and one option that was announced in February.

Falcon Aviation Services is based at Al Bateen Executive Airport and operates a fleet of corporate jets conducting VIP charter flights, as well as a fleet of helicopters serving the offshore oil and gas industry.

The company also conducts search and rescue, aircraft management, maintenance, repair and overhaul, as well as consulting operations. The company recently ordered two Bombardier Q400 NextGen turboprop aircraft for its fleet.

“We selected the CSeries aircraft because of its outstanding passenger amenities and superior performance – particularly its excellent range and hot-and-high capability,” said Captain Mahmoud Ismael, chief operating officer, Falcon Aviation Services.

“All these factors, along with the strength of the Bombardier brand, position the CS300 aircraft exceedingly well for our business development plans versus its competition.

“Our CS300 aircraft will feature a unique configuration to specifically cater to business, corporate and elite travelers in the Middle East and connecting to North Africa, Europe and the Far East,” he added.

As of today, Bombardier has booked orders and commitments for 471 CSeries aircraft, which include firm orders for 203 CSeries airliners.