UAE's Falcon inks $153m deal for new Bombardier jets

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Abu Dhabi-based Falcon Aviation Services confirms order to buy two CS300 corporate planes
Bombardier Aerospace announced on Monday that Abu Dhabi-based Falcon Aviation Services has signed a firm purchase agreement for two CS300 jetliners.
Based on the list price of the CS300 aircraft, the contract is valued at approximately $153.6 million, the planemaker said in a statement
The transaction is a conversion of the letter of intent to acquire one CS300 aircraft and one option that was announced in February.
Falcon Aviation Services is based at Al Bateen Executive Airport and operates a fleet of corporate jets conducting VIP charter flights, as well as a fleet of helicopters serving the offshore oil and gas industry.
The company also conducts search and rescue, aircraft management, maintenance, repair and overhaul, as well as consulting operations. The company recently ordered two Bombardier Q400 NextGen turboprop aircraft for its fleet.
“We selected the CSeries aircraft because of its outstanding passenger amenities and superior performance – particularly its excellent range and hot-and-high capability,” said Captain Mahmoud Ismael, chief operating officer, Falcon Aviation Services.
“All these factors, along with the strength of the Bombardier brand, position the CS300 aircraft exceedingly well for our business development plans versus its competition.
“Our CS300 aircraft will feature a unique configuration to specifically cater to business, corporate and elite travelers in the Middle East and connecting to North Africa, Europe and the Far East,” he added.
As of today, Bombardier has booked orders and commitments for 471 CSeries aircraft, which include firm orders for 203 CSeries airliners.
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
its a listed company! moreWednesday, 21 December 2016 12:50 PM - Ehab
A racist unfair system servants etc except we can't have Kuwaitis doing there own work
This country is broken and this makes it worse
No wonder... more
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
i hope they sort out the major traffics issues in Sharjah.
many people avoid visiting sharjah for this reason. more
Everywhere vertical developments are creating congestion due to high density of population in each such area and due to limited entry exit points it creates... moreThursday, 8 December 2016 1:16 PM - Paras
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I agree with WHJ. I travel weekly to Europe and believe me some 3 stars Michelin are not worth it when 1 star are awesome. Example of La petite maison... moreWednesday, 7 December 2016 8:58 AM - savio
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules