UAE's first health insurance comparison platform launched

compareit4me.com says to revolutionise the distribution of health cover for the people of the UAE

By Staff writer
  • Monday, 20 March 2017 2:05 PM
Image for illustrative purpose only. (Getty Images)

Image for illustrative purpose only. (Getty Images)

compareit4me.com, the Middle East-based comparison site, has launched the first automated, real-time, online health insurance comparison platform in the UAE.

At a time when health insurance will soon become a mandatory requirement for residents of Dubai, compareit4me said the move will revolutionise the distribution of health cover for the people of the UAE.

For the first time in the Middle East, those looking for health insurance will be able to compare and buy policies online, it said in a statement.

Jon Richards, CEO of compareit4me.com, said: “To compare quotes, you simply need to fill in the online forms, and the platform will return the kinds of policies you’re looking for – whether that’s for yourself, your family, or your employees.”

The launch comes as the Dubai Government has set a deadline of March 31 for employers and sponsors in the emirate to provide health insurance for those registered on their visas.

Failure to meet the deadline will result in fines for both the sponsor and the employee.

Richards said he expects initial interest in its health insurance comparison service to be from sponsors looking to get their employees covered before March 31.

Jonathan Rawling, CFO of compareit4me.com, added: “Our new health insurance comparison platform takes the stress out of meeting that deadline."

From well-off individuals looking for the highest levels of cover for themselves and their families, to those earning mid-range salaries looking for good value, the new platform caters to the entire spectrum of UAE residents, he added.

Related:

Stories

UAE motorists paying 15% more for fully comp cover in 2017

Dubai's poorer workers get more choice on health insurance

Dubai set to unveil new plans for mandatory health insurance

Taking cover: Inside the GCC home insurance market

Companies

Dubai Health Authority

Also in Healthcare

UAE hospital operator eyes expansion across Gulf

UAE's Aster DM Healthcare looks to change terms of loan: sources

Also in UAE

Iconic Las Vegas hotel brands set to make Dubai debut

Dubai completes solar plant to power 50,000 homes

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Lebanon »

Iqbal Al Asaad  Amal Clooney  Maher Zain  Rani Raad  Nancy Ajram 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
GCC's healthcare prognosis is looking good

GCC's healthcare prognosis is looking good

If there is one sector in the GCC with a robust prognosis it...

Is this the right prescription for Saudi Arabia?

Is this the right prescription for Saudi Arabia?

Saudi Arabia is expanding its healthcare industry on the back...

Revealed: Diagnosis for keeping the Gulf healthy

Revealed: Diagnosis for keeping the Gulf healthy

Gulf states have largely footed the bill for healthcare for decades...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking