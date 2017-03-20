UAE's first health insurance comparison platform launched

|Home
compareit4me.com says to revolutionise the distribution of health cover for the people of the UAE
compareit4me.com, the Middle East-based comparison site, has launched the first automated, real-time, online health insurance comparison platform in the UAE.
At a time when health insurance will soon become a mandatory requirement for residents of Dubai, compareit4me said the move will revolutionise the distribution of health cover for the people of the UAE.
For the first time in the Middle East, those looking for health insurance will be able to compare and buy policies online, it said in a statement.
Jon Richards, CEO of compareit4me.com, said: “To compare quotes, you simply need to fill in the online forms, and the platform will return the kinds of policies you’re looking for – whether that’s for yourself, your family, or your employees.”
The launch comes as the Dubai Government has set a deadline of March 31 for employers and sponsors in the emirate to provide health insurance for those registered on their visas.
Failure to meet the deadline will result in fines for both the sponsor and the employee.
Richards said he expects initial interest in its health insurance comparison service to be from sponsors looking to get their employees covered before March 31.
Jonathan Rawling, CFO of compareit4me.com, added: “Our new health insurance comparison platform takes the stress out of meeting that deadline."
From well-off individuals looking for the highest levels of cover for themselves and their families, to those earning mid-range salaries looking for good value, the new platform caters to the entire spectrum of UAE residents, he added.
