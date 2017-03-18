UAE's Hotpack says to invest $61m in new UK factory

Hotpack Packaging Industries, a UAE-based producer and wholesaler of disposable food packaging materials, has announced an investment of £50 million to develop a facility in the UK.

The facility in Wrexham, Wales will be equipped with the latest in packaging and manufacturing technologies, the company said in a statement.

The announcement was made when Lesley Griffiths, Welsh Government Cabinet Secretary for Environment and Rural Affairs, and Philip Parham, UK Ambassador to the UAE, duirng a visit of the Hotpack head office and factory in Dubai Investment Park.

The Wrexham facility will be established as the UK & European head office and manufacturing facility and will create 250 jobs in the region.

Abdul Jebbar, group managing director at Hotpack Packaging Industries said: “As part our global expansion plans, we are delighted to announce the investment and expansion into the UK. We are currently focusing on increasing our global footprint and are looking to establish the regions head office and manufacturing facility in Wales, UK.

“Through our facility, we hope to create 250 job opportunities. Wrexham and the immediate area are rapidly emerging as a ‘Centre of excellence’ in advanced food technology."

Hotpack Packaging Industries said it has an annual turnover of AED700 million and is eyeing further opportunities across other global markets.