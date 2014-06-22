UAE's Just Falafel inks deal for more US outlets

UAE-based food operator Just Falafel on Sunday announced the signing of a deal to roll out 10 new stores in Texas, as part of its aggressive expansion plans in the United States.

The expansion will see restaurants opening initially in Houston, followed by further stores in Austin, the company said.

Just Falafel CEO Fadi Malas said: "I am delighted to add another part of the jigsaw to our North American expansion plans, as our restaurants continue their rapid global reach."

The stores will be operated by owners 1st Ventures which has "extensive food and beverage operational experience in the Texas market", Malas said in a statement.

"This background combined with the support from the Just Falafel team, will enable the owners to hit the ground running with an ambitious roll out plan," the statement added.

The Just Falafel brand is gaining increasing international recognition and is set to open its first restaurant in San Francisco later this month.

Last month, Just Falafel said it had signed a deal to open 57 stores in three European countries.

The new outlets will be in the Benelux region of The Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg and will be operated by Wadi Degla Holding, an Egyptian conglomerate that already has 27 Just Falafel stores in Egypt.

In January, Just Falafel said it would open up to 160 stores in the US and Canada over the next five years.

The company revealed it had signed area franchise agreements with partners in key locations including New York City, New Jersey, Kentucky and San Francisco in the US and the Greater Toronto Area in Canada.

To spearhead its plans, it appointed Burger King Corporation executive Jim Joy as CEO of the newly-formed Just Green Restaurants, Just Falafel’s exclusive developer for New York.