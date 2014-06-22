UAE's Just Falafel inks deal for more US outlets

Fast food operator signs agreement to roll out 10 new restaurants in Texas as part of US expansion plan

By Andy Sambidge
  • Sunday, 22 June 2014 1:51 PM

UAE-based food operator Just Falafel on Sunday announced the signing of a deal to roll out 10 new stores in Texas, as part of its aggressive expansion plans in the United States.

The expansion will see restaurants opening initially in Houston, followed by further stores in Austin, the company said.

Just Falafel CEO Fadi Malas said: "I am delighted to add another part of the jigsaw to our North American expansion plans, as our restaurants continue their rapid global reach."

The stores will be operated by owners 1st Ventures which has "extensive food and beverage operational experience in the Texas market", Malas said in a statement.

"This background combined with the support from the Just Falafel team, will enable the owners to hit the ground running with an ambitious roll out plan," the statement added.

The Just Falafel brand is gaining increasing international recognition and is set to open its first restaurant in San Francisco later this month.

Last month, Just Falafel said it had signed a deal to open 57 stores in three European countries.

The new outlets will be in the Benelux region of The Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg and will be operated by Wadi Degla Holding, an Egyptian conglomerate that already has 27 Just Falafel stores in Egypt.

In January, Just Falafel said it would open up to 160 stores in the US and Canada over the next five years.

The company revealed it had signed area franchise agreements with partners in key locations including New York City, New Jersey, Kentucky and San Francisco in the US and the Greater Toronto Area in Canada.

To spearhead its plans, it appointed Burger King Corporation executive Jim Joy as CEO of the newly-formed Just Green Restaurants, Just Falafel’s exclusive developer for New York.

Related:

Stories

Just Falafel opens first US outlet in California

UAE's Just Falafel signs deal for 57 European stores

UAE's Just Falafel opens first Aus restaurant

UAE's Just Falafel looks to double workforce

Galleries
Fast food workers protest over wages

Fast food workers protest over wages

Inside Dubai's latest dining destination

Inside Dubai's latest dining destination

Companies

Just Falafel

Also in Retail

Qatar set to launch new shopping festival, targets UAE visitors

Global giant Unilever delivers big boost to UAE's industrial ambitions

Also in UAE

Amphitheatre, gourmet market to feature in new Dubai project

Hilton says first mid-market RAK hotel to open by Q2 2017

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
Saudis tighten their belts for Eid in age of austerity

Saudis tighten their belts for Eid in age of austerity

Gov't cuts, which began late in 2015, are now rippling through...

New Saudi snow city tests kingdom's capacity for fun

New Saudi snow city tests kingdom's capacity for fun

Mixed-gender attraction is a rare opportunity for Saudis of all...

Retail renaissance in Saudi Arabia

Retail renaissance in Saudi Arabia

The largest economy in the GCC is emerging as a lucrative retail...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking