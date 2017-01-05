UAE's largest lender confirms departure of four senior managers

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
National Bank of Abu Dhabi says deputy group chief executive and senior managing director among those to leave
Four top managers at National Bank of Abu Dhabi (NBAD) have resigned from the lender, effective from Jan. 1, 2017, it said on Thursday.
Abdulla Mohammed Saleh AbdulRaheem, deputy group chief executive, and Qamber al-Mulla, senior managing director and chief executive of Gulf and international, had both left the bank, it said.
Saif al-Shehhi, senior managing director, UAE government and key Abu Dhabi-based clients, and Abdulla al-Otaiba, senior managing director and group head of global retail & commercial had also left, the bank said.
Reuters reported the departure of the four on Dec. 28, citing sources.
|10.25
|0.05
|0.49 (%)
Yet another economic indicator that attests to the health of Dubai's economy.
To the commentator from the land of doom and gloom who doesn't know... more
The article is not geared towards private sector employees. They get only 11 public holidays every year (Eid is only 2 days off for private sector). Of... moreThursday, 5 January 2017 9:10 AM - Ankit
http://www.arabianbusiness.com/damac-removes-trump-image-name-from-6bn-dubai-project-615053.html
This Article says Damac distances itself from... more
During economic boom or bust, workload analysis can be any company's competitive advantage or Achilles’ heel. Workload analysis should be closely scrutinised... moreWednesday, 4 January 2017 8:55 AM - Shalini
Yet another economic indicator that attests to the health of Dubai's economy.
To the commentator from the land of doom and gloom who doesn't know... more
Mr. Sajwani has come a long way when i was doing my bachelors. He has been a risk taker from his humble beginnings of DAMAC as a catering company. There... moreTuesday, 3 January 2017 8:24 AM - jebelalibaba
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
What is the plan with the dewa connection. Who is taking care of that? Electricity and water...small detail. moreTuesday, 13 December 2016 1:05 PM - bob the builder
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules