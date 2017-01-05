UAE's largest lender confirms departure of four senior managers

National Bank of Abu Dhabi says deputy group chief executive and senior managing director among those to leave

By Reuters
  • Thursday, 5 January 2017 3:14 PM

Four top managers at National Bank of Abu Dhabi (NBAD) have resigned from the lender, effective from Jan. 1, 2017, it said on Thursday.

Abdulla Mohammed Saleh AbdulRaheem, deputy group chief executive, and Qamber al-Mulla, senior managing director and chief executive of Gulf and international, had both left the bank, it said.

Saif al-Shehhi, senior managing director, UAE government and key Abu Dhabi-based clients, and Abdulla al-Otaiba, senior managing director and group head of global retail & commercial had also left, the bank said.

Reuters reported the departure of the four on Dec. 28, citing sources.

