UAE's largest used car showroom set to open

Al-Futtaim Automall says Dubai Festival City site wil accommodate more than 400 used cars
Al-Futtaim Automall, the largest retailer of pre-owned vehicles in the UAE, has announced it will open a new 12,000 sq m super sale site in Dubai next month.
Located at Dubai Festival City, the new site will accommodate more than 400 cars from popular brands including Nissan, Toyota, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Dodge, Ford, Mitsubishi, Chevrolet, and Jeep, the company said in a statement.
It added that leading luxury brands such as BMW, Mercedes, Lexus, Volvo, Infiniti, Jaguar, Land Rover and Porsche will also be represented.
Automall sells cars that are under five years old and that have driven no more than 75,000km. Each vehicle goes through a comprehensive 99-point check.
Declan McCluskey, managing director of Automall, said: “The new showroom, once open, will offer the widest range of pre-owned vehicles from the world’s leading brands all under one roof.
“Automall is already possibly the biggest used car brand in the UAE with over 1,000 cars on offer across our outlets, and which are also displayed on our website. But with this new location we will be able to offer an even bigger and better choice to our customers,” he added.
He said the company saw a 3 percent rise in demand for used cars between 2015 and 2016 and expectations are for a further 10 percent increase this year.
Al-Futtaim Automall was formed in 2001 to serve the needs of customers looking to buy or sell pre-owned vehicles and has seven showrooms throughout the UAE - three in Dubai, two in Sharjah and one each in Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah.
