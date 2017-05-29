UAE's midday break rules set to start on June 15

The UAE's annual midday break regulations, which aim to protect workers primarily in the country's construction sector, will run from June 15, it was announced on Monday.

According to state news agency WAM, the three-month restrictions on work hours during the hottest months of the year will run until September 15.

The rules prohibit most outdoor work between 12.30 and 3pm local time although there are some exceptions including any emergency work to prevent danger and the mixing of asphalt.

Saif Ahmed Al Suwaidi, Under-Secretary of Human Resources Affairs at the Ministry, said if work has to be carried out during the banned hours, employers must supply workers with salts and lemon.

Employers must also provide all facilities that cater to the health of workers, including first aid, air-conditioners, sunshades and cold water, WAM said.

It added that violators will be fined AED5,000 per worker found working during the stated break hours, to a maximum of AED50,000 if the case involved a large number of workers.

The company could also be downgraded and serial violators run the risk of being temporally closed down.