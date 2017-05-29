UAE's mobile phone penetration rises to 228%

Telecoms regulator also reports an increase of more than 132,000 new subscriptions in March

Mobile phone usage in the UAE increased to 228.3 phones per 100 people in the first quarter of 2017, according to statistics issued by the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA).

There was also an increase of more than 132,000 new subscriptions in March compared to February, state news agency WAM reported.

This led to a jump in the total number of subscriptions to 19.8 million, it added.

The authority’s statistics highlighted that the largest increase in subscriptions was in prepaid mobile phone services, which gained around 104,000 in March, while contract services increased by 28,000 during the same period.

The UAE is ranked first in the Arab region in terms of the readiness of its telecommunications networks, according to a study published by the World Economic Forum and 26th globally.

