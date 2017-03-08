UAE's Mubadala still mulling plan to invest in huge tech fund

Vision Fund could grow as large as $100bn and become a kingpin in the high-tech industry

By Reuters
  • Wednesday, 8 March 2017 3:20 PM

Japan's SoftBank is to place a roughly $8 billion stake in ARM, the British chip designer it bought last year, into a technology investment fund it has created with Saudi Arabia, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

SoftBank, run by founder Masayoshi Son, bought ARM, Britain's most valuable technology company, for $32 billion last year.

The FT cited two people close to the situation as saying SoftBank would place 25 percent of ARM into its Vision Fund. It said the decision was made as the fund was seeking to secure the backing of Mubadala, the Abu Dhabi state-backed investment group, which wanted the Vision Fund to own a portion of ARM.

The FT said the British government, which backed the initial takeover, had been notified of the transaction and did not raise any concerns.

Softbank declined to comment.

Son and Saudia Arabia's sovereign wealth fund created the technology investment fund that could grow as large as $100 billion and become a kingpin in the high-tech industry.

Mubadala said in January that it was in talks with SoftBank to invest in the fund. A source familiar with the talks told Reuters at the time that Mubadala might invest between $10 billion and $15 billion, and that an agreement could be signed in the following few weeks.

On Wednesday, a Mubadala spokesman told Reuters that the talks were continuing and that the Abu Dhabi group hoped to resolve remaining issues in the next couple of days.

The issues relate to structural and financial details of the investment as well as aspects of the fund and Mubadala’s role in it, he said, declining to elaborate or give a specific figure for the size of the investment.

“It will be a significant investment - we are working through it,” the spokesman said, adding that an announcement was likely to be made around the middle of next week.

Related:

Stories

Abu Dhabi's Mubadala said to mull up to $15bn investment in tech fund

Mubadala weighs in on plans to invest in $100bn tech fund

Mubadala CEO expects to see more mergers in Abu Dhabi

Saudi-backed tech fund 'to invest $50bn in US', claims Donald Trump

Companies

Mubadala

SoftBank Corporation

Also in Banking & Finance

French bank mulls stake sale in Banque Saudi Fransi

VAT revenue may be equally split by UAE gov’t, 7 emirates

Also in UAE

Dubai Opera offers La Boheme tickets for AED1

Emirates presses ahead with US-Athens route launch despite protests

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
Soft money: will cash transactions soon be a thing of the past?

Soft money: will cash transactions soon be a thing of the past?

The rapid digitisation of banking in the UAE is enabling robots...

Oman gains breathing space with jumbo $5bn bond sale

Oman gains breathing space with jumbo $5bn bond sale

Order books for the issue totalled $20bn, showing that Oman can...

Taking cover: Inside the GCC home insurance market

Taking cover: Inside the GCC home insurance market

Home insurance in the GCC remains remarkably low, despite arresting...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking