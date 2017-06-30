UAE's new traffic fines come into effect on July 1

|Home
Interior Ministry uses social media to alert motorists of changes
With a day to go before the new Federal Traffic Law to comes into force, the UAE Ministry of the Interior continues to make motorists aware of the updated fines.
The ministry is using social media channels (Instagram, Twitter and Facebook) to frequently update residents of the upcoming regulations.
The Federal Traffic Council is expecting the changes to lower road traffic fatalities by 30 percent within one year.
“The ministry is working hard to raise the level of traffic safety in coordination with the concerned authorities,” Brigadier General Ghaith Al Zaabi, director general of traffic coordination, Ministry of Interior, told local Arabic dailies.
Under the new amendments, driver and all passengers must use seatbelts and those who don't face fines of AED400 and four traffic points.
Reckless drivers and motorists endangering lives of others will be fined AED2,000 along with 23 black points. Their vehicles will also be impounded for 60 days.
Motorists caught driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs will have their license suspended for 12 months, starting from the day of the court’s verdict.
اللائحة التنفيذية المعدلة لقانون السير و المرور#أبوظبي #شرطة_أبوظبي— شرطة أبوظبي (@ADPoliceHQ) June 16, 2017
#أخبار_شرطة_أبوظبي #AbuDhabi #ADPoliceHQ #AbuDhabipolice pic.twitter.com/2pxZaQ89Rz
Driver travelling at speeds beyond 80 kilometres per hour over the speed limit will have to pay a fine of AED3,000, 23 black points, with their cars being impounded for 60 days.
Motorists stopping cars on the road and blocking traffic will be fined AED1,000, while those littering the road will face penalties of AED1,000 and six black points.
