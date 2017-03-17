UAE's Paris Gallery plans to open 30 new stores

UAE-based retailer Paris Gallery has announced plans to open 30 new stores across the Middle East over the next five years.

The company said in a statement that its expansion would focus mainly on the Gulf region and would see its workforce grow to about 5,100 employees, up from 3,500.

The total projected retail area in operation will reach 3.2 million square feet by 2021, it added.

The expansion plan will take the total number of Paris Gallery stores to 116 stores by 2021. To date, its stores number 86 branches across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, Iraq, Azerbaijan and other countries.

Paris Gallery Group focuses on the luxury products sector and has a wide range of products including perfumes, cosmetics, watches, eyewear, accessories, leather goods and fashion, from more than 800 global brands.

Mohammed Abdul Rahim Al Fahim, CEO of Paris Gallery Group of Companies, said: “The group has recorded steady growth in the retail and distribution business since 2006... We are keen to study and analyze the market to identify trends and opportunities in the retail sector."