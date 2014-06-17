UAE's RAK Bank launches debut $500m bond

National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah joins others from the Gulf Arab state in tapping bond markets

By Reuters
  • Tuesday, 17 June 2014 2:48 PM

UAE-based lender National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah (RAK Bank) launched its debut $500 million, five-year bond on Tuesday after tightening the pricing, a document from lead managers said.

Tightened pricing for the bond was given at 160 basis points over mid-swaps, against initial price thoughts in the area of 170 bps on Monday.

RAK Bank, rated BBB-plus by Fitch, attracted books of over $1.5 billion for its offer, the document said. The bank has chosen National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Standard Chartered to arrange the bond sale.

The UAE's sixth-largest lender by market value joins others from the Gulf Arab state in tapping bond markets at a time when borrowing costs have tightened thanks to increased interest from foreign investors and turmoil in other emerging markets.

The government of Ras al-Khaimah, one of the seven emirates which make up the UAE, owns just over 50 percent of RAK Bank.

