UAE's RAK Bank launches debut $500m bond

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah joins others from the Gulf Arab state in tapping bond markets
UAE-based lender National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah (RAK Bank) launched its debut $500 million, five-year bond on Tuesday after tightening the pricing, a document from lead managers said.
Tightened pricing for the bond was given at 160 basis points over mid-swaps, against initial price thoughts in the area of 170 bps on Monday.
RAK Bank, rated BBB-plus by Fitch, attracted books of over $1.5 billion for its offer, the document said. The bank has chosen National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Standard Chartered to arrange the bond sale.
The UAE's sixth-largest lender by market value joins others from the Gulf Arab state in tapping bond markets at a time when borrowing costs have tightened thanks to increased interest from foreign investors and turmoil in other emerging markets.
The government of Ras al-Khaimah, one of the seven emirates which make up the UAE, owns just over 50 percent of RAK Bank.
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
its a listed company! moreWednesday, 21 December 2016 12:50 PM - Ehab
A racist unfair system servants etc except we can't have Kuwaitis doing there own work
This country is broken and this makes it worse
No wonder... more
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
i hope they sort out the major traffics issues in Sharjah.
many people avoid visiting sharjah for this reason. more
Everywhere vertical developments are creating congestion due to high density of population in each such area and due to limited entry exit points it creates... moreThursday, 8 December 2016 1:16 PM - Paras
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I agree with WHJ. I travel weekly to Europe and believe me some 3 stars Michelin are not worth it when 1 star are awesome. Example of La petite maison... moreWednesday, 7 December 2016 8:58 AM - savio
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules