UAE's Rotana makes African debut with Kinshasa hotel

Hotel operator says it is also building projects in Marrakesh, Luanda, Nouakchott, Dar es Salaam and Lagos

By Staff writer
  • Monday, 27 February 2017 3:50 PM

UAE-based hotel operator Rotana has made its debut in Africa with the official opening of Kin Plaza Arjaan by Rotana in Kinshasa, capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The luxury five-star hotel was inaugurated by the Governor of the city, André Kimbuta Yongo, the company said in a statement.

“Rotana has been increasingly looking to markets in Africa to drive business growth and expansion, and today we mark a major milestone in our efforts to extend our geographical presence in the continent,” said Omer Kaddouri, president and CEO of Rotana.

“We are very excited to bring our decades of hospitality expertise to the Democratic Republic of Congo – a country we believe has immense tourism potential which has largely remained untapped.”

He added: “The opening of Kin Plaza Arjaan by Rotana marks a significant step in the further development of Kinshasa’s hospitality industry, and will enhance the city’s positioning and credentials as a destination that offers comfortable accommodation to visitors. The five-star hotel will bring a new standard of refinement and guest comfort to Congo’s fast-growing hospitality sector.”

Kin Plaza Arjaan by Rotana includes 101 rooms, studios and suites along with three food and beverage outlets. The hotel also offers four meeting and conference rooms and a grand ballroom.

Rotana’s entry into the Democratic Republic of Congo will open up significant employment opportunities for Congolese nationals in the hospitality industry, the company added. 

Rotana currently has a number of projects under various stages of development across Africa including Marrakesh, Luanda, Nouakchott, Dar es Salaam and Lagos. 

Rotana is gearing up to open 17 new hotels by 2018 including seven in the UAE, four in Saudi Arabia, two properties each in Oman, Turkey and Iraq.

